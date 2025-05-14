Despite Trump Slump, Governor Newsom’s revised budget delivers on housing, education, water, and jobs

More housing, faster

As part of his revised budget, the Governor is proposing a sweeping legislative package to slash red tape, align permitting timelines, and unlock faster, smarter housing development. The proposal streamlines Coastal Commission approvals to match the timelines of other permitting agencies, prioritizes infill and transit-oriented development to reduce toxic pollution and vehicle miles traveled, and support for incorporating pending legislation that would reform CEQA for infill housing and other development projects, along with a housing and infrastructure bond to build more homes, faster.

Lower drug costs and reproductive freedom

California is shining a light on the middlemen who inflate prescription drug prices, while protecting access to essential medications, including abortion pills. The Governor’s revised budget leads efforts to license and regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) for the first time, increasing transparency and accountability in the pharmacy supply chain. It also expands CalRx’s authority to procure brand-name drugs and respond to politically motivated supply disruptions, helping shield access to critical medications like mifepristone.

Securing water for all of California

With climate extremes intensifying, the Governor is fast-tracking modernization of the State Water Project through the Delta Conveyance Project. His proposal streamlines permits and reduces litigation delays to accelerate construction, while protecting water access for 27 million Californians and preparing for a future marked by more severe droughts, floods, and climate volatility.

Students and families

The Governor’s revised budget continues transformational investments that make education more accessible. Universal transitional kindergarten is now fully funded for all four-year-olds. Free school meals remain available to every student, and expanded before school, after school, and summer programming will benefit children across the state. The budget also invests $545 million in literacy programs to boost reading outcomes, with a strong focus on supporting multilingual learners.

Public safety and veterans

The Governor’s revised budget also includes historic funding in firefighting and emergency response to match escalating wildfire risks, and a tax cut for military retirees, recognizing their service and supporting their financial security.

Smart government, Cap-and-Invest

The budget reflects the Governor’s push for a more effective government — including a new state agency to better coordinate housing and homelessness programs, and continued progress on California’s Cap-and-Invest program to fund major climate projects like high-speed rail and a utility credit that will put up to $60 billion back into the pockets of Californians through 2045.

Additional details on the May Revise proposal can be found at ebudget.ca.gov.

Para leer este comunicado en español, haga clic aquí.