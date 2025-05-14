The Great New York State Fair Partners With Rochester Red Wings

The New York State Fair today announced a new partnership with the Rochester Red Wings to remind fans that “a great day is just an hour away” at The Great New York State Fair! An in-stadium trivia contest at Red Wings home games shares fun facts about The Fair and New York agriculture, with one participating family or group receiving four free tickets to The 2025 Fair at every other home game through the run of The Fair. Additionally, the State is proud to build on its previous partnership with the Red Wings through the Taste NY program, bringing more local craft beverages, hot dogs, and ice cream to the ballpark this year. Together, these efforts promote New York’s agriculture and tourism industries, and encourage fans to get ready for the upcoming 2025 Fair, which is less than 100 days away.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Great New York State Fair and the Rochester Red Wings are fixtures in Central New York and the Finger Lakes Region, so partnering with them in support of local food and local fun is a win-win. We’re excited to launch this partnership to remind Red Wings fans that they can find more family fun at the Fair later this summer! Plus, fans enjoying local craft beers and other treats at the ballpark through our Taste NY program can also find these and many more local options at the Fairgrounds – after all, a great day is just an hour away!”

Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “Baseball season means that summer’s officially on its way – and The Great New York State Fair is just around the corner! We’re excited to partner with the Rochester Red Wings this year to showcase fun facts about our Fair and remind Rochester residents that more family fun is just a quick drive away.”

The promotion includes a Fair-sponsored trivia game between innings, at every other home game through the run of The Fair, which will challenge participants to answer questions about The Great New York State Fair and New York agriculture. At each game, one participating family or group will be selected to take a shot at guessing the correct answer and winning four free tickets to The Great New York State Fair this summer. Additional signage and promotions within the stadium will showcase The Fair and remind Red Wings fans that they’re just one hour away from an affordable, 13-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening agricultural exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun.

This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers, including Grammy-nominated artists. The Fair starts Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer. The Great New York State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the country. Tickets are $8 for adults while admission is free for children under 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older.

Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said, “As a youngster I looked forward to our family’s annual trip to The Great New York State Fair where we created so many amazing memories as a family. As an adult it’s been equally gratifying to create new memories with my wife and kids. I am so excited that the Red Wings are partnering with such an iconic event in our state as we share the same values and ideals, as we are both focused on providing incredible family entertainment at an affordable price while creating amazing memories. We are also extremely proud to partner with our friends at Taste NY again in 2025. A huge part of the entertainment experience here at Innovative Field is our food and beverage offerings and we love supporting local brands to satisfy our fans’ tastebuds.”

Taste NY at Innovative Field

The Red Wings and New York State additionally work together annually to promote local craft beverage and food producers at Innovative Field through the Taste NY program. In addition to Taste NY concession signage found throughout the concourse and in the ballpark, Taste NY is again a presenting sponsor of both the First and Third Base Dugout Bars this year. Taste NY will be a rotating sponsor over the L-Bar on more than 50 televisions located at concession stands on the concourse and in suites to spotlight New York State foods and beverages and the Taste NY program through ads and other promotions.

In 2024, 445,336 fans attended games at Innovative Field. Taste NY products offered at the stadium included:

Craft beverages from Three Heads Brewing (Rochester), Big Ditch Brewery (Buffalo), BlackBird Cider Works (Buffalo), Black Button Distilling (Rochester), Blake Cider (Wolcott), Blue Barn Cidery (Hilton), Brooklyn Brewery (Brooklyn), Clarksburg Cider Co. (Lancaster), Dr. Frank’s Winery (Hammondsport), Ellicottville Brewing Company (Ellicottville), Four-Mile Brewing (Olean), Genesee Brewing Company (Rochester), Hamburg Brewing Company (Hamburg), Ithaca Beer Co. (Ithaca), K2 Brothers Brewing (Rochester), Brewery Ommegang (Cooperstown), Resurgence Brewing Company (Buffalo), Rohrbach Brewing Company (Rochester), Saranac Beers (Utica), Woodcock Brothers (Wilson), and Young Lion Brewing Company (Canandaigua)

Perry’s Ice Cream products (Akron)

Zweigle’s hot dogs (Rochester)

The Fair’s partnership with the Red Wings additionally builds on the Fair’s promotional efforts with the Syracuse Mets, which launched in 2023. During Syracuse Mets’ games this season, the fun of The Fair will be brought to the field as some lucky fans will be invited to participate in on-field Great New York State Fair themed games and midway inspired challenges.

The Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about The Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.