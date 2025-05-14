Marine Veteran in hospice care marries sweetheart

When Marine Corps Veteran Ivson Shelley was admitted to hospice care at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania, he shared a heartfelt wish: to marry his lifelong love, Wanda Rivera.

The couple had dated over 50 years before and rekindled their relationship 10 years ago. Upon hearing the Vietnam War Veteran’s wish, the VA team quickly came together to make it happen.

Last-minute preparations

Staff coordinated with a judge to waive the three-day marriage license waiting period and helped the couple complete the application virtually. Nurses helped Shelley trim his beard while other staff quickly decorated the day room on the hospice floor. A social worker made a last-minute trip to pick up the marriage license just in time for the ceremony.

Music, wedding cake and grilled cheese

In the presence of his daughter, sister, beloved dog Oprah, and more than 50 staff members, Shelley married Rivera. A VA chaplain performed the ceremony and a local harpist who regularly plays on the hospice unit provided music for the reception.

The couple celebrated with wedding cake and the Veteran’s favorite comfort food: grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup, lovingly prepared for all who attended by a nursing assistant.

Congratulations to the happy couple and thank you to the dedicated Lebanon VA team for making this unforgettable day possible.