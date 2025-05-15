ESOMAR Connect events planned across Asia to strengthen regional community and global collaboration

Connecting Asia’s research and insights community through local events and global opportunities

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, will host a series of ESOMAR Connect events across Asia, beginning in June 2025. Designed to bring international standards, innovation, and opportunities closer to regional markets, these exclusive events will gather local leaders, researchers, and emerging talents for a series of in-person engagements across key Asian cities.

From India to Indonesia, ESOMAR Connect events will provide local insights professionals with face-to-face opportunities to explore global trends, share practical tools, and strengthen their connection to the worldwide research community. Each event is carefully tailored to local audiences, with select sessions and materials adapted into local languages to ensure maximum relevance and engagement.

Upcoming ESOMAR Connect Asia 2025 Dates:

- 4 June: India and Sri Lanka

- 10 June: Japan

- 19 June: Singapore

- 26 June: Vietnam

- 14 October: Hong Kong

- 17 October: China

- 20 October: Taiwan

- 22 October: Philippines

- 29 October: Malaysia

- 31 October: Thailand

- 22 November: Indonesia

ESOMAR Connect events are held around the globe each year to bring networking and inspiration to various regions. This special Asia series of events aims to expand ESOMAR’s reach and visibility across the Asia Pacific region by engaging insights professionals from all sectors of the market research industry. These events are designed not only to foster community and professional development but also to serve as a springboard for broader participation in ESOMAR’s global activities, including its renowned annual conference, ESOMAR Congress, and regional conferences.

Attendees will benefit from access to expert-led sessions on international research trends, opportunities to network with industry peers, and special membership offers that unlock ongoing professional development resources, discounts, and global connections.

“We are proud to bring ESOMAR Connect to Asia, strengthening our ties with one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse research communities,” said Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR. “ESOMAR is global because it is truly local: these events are about creating meaningful, on-the-ground engagements that connect professionals directly to the global insights ecosystem. By championing innovation, best practices, and ethical standards in every market we touch, we build a stronger, more unified community worldwide.”

Throughout the tour, ESOMAR will also showcase opportunities for members to benefit from exclusive offers on digital training, event registration, and initiatives tailored to support ongoing career and business growth.

Each ESOMAR Connect event in the Asia tour is focused on fostering high-quality dialogue among local market research, data analytics, and brand insights professionals.

For updates, full event information, and registration details, please visit: https://esomar.org/initiatives/apac-renewal-tour-2025

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

