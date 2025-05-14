Province helps strengthen Indigenous food security, sovereignty

CANADA, May 14 - More than 100 Indigenous-led projects are underway in communities throughout B.C., helping to strengthen local food security and food sovereignty with another round of funding set to open.

“Working alongside Indigenous partners is crucial to growing and maintaining our province’s food systems and part of our government’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation,” said Harwinder Sandhu, parliamentary secretary for agriculture. “These Indigenous-led projects highlight how Indigenous knowledge supports increasing local food supply and food security, especially in rural and remote communities.”

In 2023, the New Relationship Trust (NRT) launched the $30-milllion Indigenous Food Security and Sovereignty Program and is supporting both on-reserve and off-reserve projects, such as revitalizing food harvesting and Indigenous agro-ecosystems, expanding production capacity, boosting local food processing and distribution, and growing commercial value-added enterprises.

On Vancouver Island, Jared “Qwustenuxun” Williams, a Salish educator and traditional-foods chef who previously managed the Elders Kitchen in Cowichan Tribes, is upgrading a smokehouse into a commercial-quality kitchen that blends ancient preservation methods with modern food-safety standards.

“Building the smokehouse has taken more time than I first expected, but that time has allowed me to really think about how to bring together traditional methods and new ideas,” said Williams. “I’m creating a modern version of the smokehouse that’s still rooted in our teachings, something that reflects both where we come from and where we’re going. I’m grateful for the support that came with patience and trust, because meaningful work doesn’t always follow a set timeline.”

On Haida Gwaii, Indigenous-owned food supplier Haida Wild is upgrading its packaging facility with a new state-of-the-art vacuum-sealing machine that allows it to preserve its high-quality seafood longer, reduce waste and enhance distribution.

“Haida Wild is proud to share the seafood traditions of Xaayda Gwaay | XaaydaGa Gwaay.yaay | Haida Gwaii with the world in a way that honours our people, our values and our environment,” said Leticia Hill, CEO, Haida Wild. “With support from the Indigenous Food Security and Sovereignty grant, we’ve been able to grow our operations in a sustainable way that supports our Haida fishers, creates jobs here at home and strengthens food security for the long term.”

Another project is helping the Sts’ailes First Nation near Agassiz undertake a series of workshops, conversations, shared meals and other community events, centred around a community greenhouse, to promote traditional-food usage and ancestral practices for local use.

“We’ve been implementing a lot of the new vegetables into our daily cafe and our catering services,” said Kandice Krista-Anne Charlie, executive officer, Sts’ailes development corporation. “It’s just the beginning. We want to evolve to rely less on ordering bulk food from commercial stores and producing that food in-house and serving it out to our people.”

The New Relationship Trust, an independent, Indigenous-led non-profit organization, administers the program and works with Indigenous entrepreneurs, communities and businesses to identify and respond to their needs and empower them.

“At New Relationship Trust, we recognize that strengthening sustainable food production in B.C. starts with honouring Indigenous leadership and vision for food systems rooted in both land and water,” said Walter Schneider, chief executive officer, NRT. “We’re proud to support Indigenous food producers who are driving community well-being, economic growth and food sovereignty, all while upholding their values and deep connection to the land.”

The Province’s commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples has led to increased participation in Indigenous agriculture and food systems, which is a key part of implementing B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Quick Facts:

Applications opened on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, for the third and final round of $10-million funding.

Total funding for the Indigenous Food Security and Sovereignty Program is $30 million over three years.

Learn More:

Applications and more details about the program are available here: https://newrelationshiptrust.ca/apply-for-funding/sustainability-development-goals-sdg-initiatives/food-security-grants/

To see the full list of Indigenous Food Security and Sovereignty Program funding recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/IFSS_Approved_Grants_2025.pdf

A selection of videos highlighting Indigenous food security and sovereignty projects is available here: https://newrelationshiptrust.ca/indigenous-food-security-and-sovereignty-program-highlights/

A July 2023 news release announcing the Indigenous Food Security and Sovereignty Program is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023AF0047-001230