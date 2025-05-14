Estonia holds inaugural meeting as OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation Chair

VIENNA, 14 May – Today, Estonia held its first meeting as Chair of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC). Over the course of its tenure as FSC Chair, Estonia will aim to strengthen dialogue and co-operation on security challenges facing the region, notably Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which has a profound impact on the whole OSCE region.

During the opening session, Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary-General of Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outlined Estonia’s priorities as Chair.

“Estonia assumes the Chair when we are far from realizing the full potential of the FSC while the war against Ukraine is ongoing. During our Chairpersonship, Estonia will prioritize three topics while conducting the Security Dialogues at the FSC: democratic control of armed and security forces, the role of women in strengthening defence and resilience, and the protection of children in armed conflicts,” said Secretary General Vseviov.

“We congratulate Spain for the work accomplished during its Chairpersonship in the first trimester of 2025. It is important to keep this Forum functional and making sure that Participating States of the OSCE are able to address important politico-military matters, based on the Helsinki Principles that today are more relevant than ever,” said Ambassador Kaja Tael, Permanent Representative of Estonia to the OSCE.

The OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation is the OSCE’s politico-military decision-making body, which aims to foster the norms of openness and transparency between OSCE participating States.

The Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Co-operation rotates three times a year. Estonia will Chair the FSC until September 2025.

