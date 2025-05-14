U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Côte d’Ivoire Chamber of Commerce and Industry Reaffirm Partnership to Strengthen U.S.-Ivoirian Business Ties

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d’Ivoire (CCI-Côte d’Ivoire) have reaffirmed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) partnership to deepen bilateral commercial cooperation and support increased trade and investment between the United States and Côte d’Ivoire.

As part of a signing ceremony held during the inaugural AmCham Business Summit in West Africa on the margins of the 2025 Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, the partners expressed a shared commitment to advancing private sector-led growth, promoting innovation, and unlocking new commercial opportunities for companies in both countries.

“We are proud to reinvigorate this important partnership with our counterparts at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d’Ivoire,” said Kendra Gaither, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center. “Côte d’Ivoire continues to stand out as a dynamic economy in West Africa, and we are committed to supporting the efforts of our business communities to expand trade, foster investment, and strengthen supply chains across key sectors.”

The renewed agreement outlines areas of collaboration, including supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, joint business forums and trade missions, knowledge-sharing on regulatory best practices, and facilitating public-private dialogue to address barriers to trade and investment. As the U.S. and Ivorian governments launch the U.S.- Côte d’Ivoire Commercial Dialogue during the AmCham Business Summit, the U.S. Chamber and CCI-Côte d’Ivoire look forward to contributing private sector insights into efforts to strengthen the economic ties between both nations.

“This renewed partnership marks a new chapter in our efforts to build stronger commercial bridges between Ivoirian and American businesses,” said Faman Touré, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d’Ivoire. “Through this collaboration, we aim to increase market access, enhance value-added production, and create lasting economic impact for our people.”

The partnership reinforces ongoing U.S.-Africa Business Center initiatives strengthening regional economic integration, including support for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The U.S. Chamber and CCI-Côte d’Ivoire first inked an MOU partnership in 2019, and this renewal comes at a time of growing U.S.-Africa commercial momentum, and reflects the partners’ desire to deepen collaboration on shared goals.