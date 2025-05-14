Car Finance Claims UK Launches New Platform to Help Drivers Reclaim Mis-Sold Car Finance
Derby, United Kingdom – Car Finance Claims UK has launched an online platform to help drivers across the UK reclaim compensation from mis-sold car finance agreements, including PCP and HP deals.
Founded by Director Thomas Riley, a veteran of the financial claims sector with more than a decade of experience, the company offers a fast and transparent route to compensation. The service includes a free two-minute eligibility check, followed by full claim handling on a no win, no fee basis.
“Far too many people were placed into finance deals without clear explanations or fair options,” said Riley. “Our platform gives drivers a simple, supportive way to find out if they’ve overpaid — and to get that money back.”
Between 2007 and 2021, millions of motorists were placed into agreements involving hidden commissions and inflated interest rates. The FCA has since banned those practices, and ongoing investigations suggest the scale of potential refunds could rival PPI.
Car Finance Claims UK handles the entire process on behalf of clients — from assessment and evidence gathering to liaising directly with finance companies. All regulated activity is carried out by its authorised partner, Reclaim My Money Limited.
Refunds typically range from £1,000 to £5,000, with no upfront fees and no obligation to proceed.
Company Information
Business Name: Car Finance Claims UK
Director: Thomas Riley
Legal Entity: Car Finance Claims UK Limited
Regulated Partner: Reclaim My Money Limited (FCA Authorised – FRN: 934965)
Service Type: Mis-sold PCP and HP finance claims
Business Model: No win, no fee
Founded: 2024
Experience: 10+ years in financial claims
Phone: 01332 480426
Email: info@carfinanceclaimsuk.com
Website: https://carfinanceclaimsuk.com
Address: 111 Cubo, The Old Post Office, Victoria Street, Derby DE1 1EQ
Service Area: United Kingdom
