Podpopuli and Hype Boss Announce Launch of PodPlus – A Podcasting and Video Recording Studio in Jupiter, Florida

The PodPlus studio is inside The Mother Ship, located in Jupiter Florida. Hype Boss Founder, Holly Meyer Lucas, and Podpopuli Co-Founder, Christina Forward in the PodPlus studio Brian Howie, Podpopuli Co-Founder

PodPlus studio launches in Jupiter, Florida to deliver premium podcast production, video recording, and brand-building under one roof.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podpopuli , the premier podcast production company, and Hype Boss , a leading branding agency and public relations firm, have announced a new joint venture: PodPlus - a first-of-its-kind elevated podcasting platform and video recording studio.PodPlus will offer podcasters and content creators of all levels access to a premium lineup of video and audio recording capabilities, equipment, and technology, empowering members to amplify their podcasts and brands, and record content from the state-of-the-art brand new PodPlus studio, located inside The Mother Ship - Jupiter’s newest creative co-op that also serves as the headquarters for Hype Boss and the Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team.PodPlus members will be able to leverage cutting-edge technology, expert branding services, and next-level storytelling support by blending Podpopuli’s award-winning podcast production platform with Hype Boss’s extensive suite of creative capabilities, including PR, social media, and brand strategy services. PodPlus is poised to elevate how podcasts and short form video is created, produced, promoted, and how content is crafted across industries.“Podcasting is no longer just an audio storytelling medium – it has become one of the most powerful platforms for personal and professional branding,” said Holly Meyer Lucas, Founder of Hype Boss. “With PodPlus, we will bring the same seamless podcasting experience that Podpopuli is known for, while empowering creators to leverage video and create podcasts and short form video of the highest quality.”"We’re incredibly excited to launch PodPlus. This is more than just a studio – it’s a creative launchpad where our podcasters can take their shows to the next level and create content that amplifies their brand," said Christina Forward, CEO of Podpopuli. "Together, we’re making it easier than ever for creators to sound amazing, look incredible, and stand out."“I created Podpopuli to give everyday voices the opportunity to tell their stories, and now with PodPlus, we’re elevating that experience,” said Brian Howie, Founder of Podpopuli. “This partnership with Hype Boss gives creators next-level tools to not just launch a podcast, but build an unforgettable brand around it.”PodPlus will provide an all-in-one creative ecosystem for podcasters and content creators, including:State-of-the-Art Podcast Studios featuring professional-grade video and audio production capabilities in Jupiter, Florida.Professional Branding Services, from podcast logos to full brand identity developmentVideo Podcasting Technology for expanded reach across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTokCustom Content Strategy and Coaching, designed to accelerate growth and monetizationComprehensive PR and Social Media Support, offering creators access to publicity campaigns, strategic media placements, and brand audience-building strategiesWith the explosive growth of podcasting and the increasing demand for dynamic, multi-platform content, PodPlus answers the call for a premium, future-forward podcasting experience rooted in brand building, strategic storytelling, and high-impact audience engagement.The PodPlus studio is taking early sign-ups and reservations, and will host a launch grand opening June 18th, 2025 at The Mother Ship in Jupiter. For more information, visit podplusstudios.com or call +1.561.631.0381.ABOUT PODPOPULIPodpopuli is a full-service podcast production company with studio locations across the country, dedicated to giving every voice, from individuals and influencers to brands and businesses, a professional platform to be heard. Founded by media veteran Brian Howie, Podpopuli offers high-quality audio and video podcast recording, editing, and coaching in an approachable, supportive environment. With a mission to make podcasting accessible, empowering, and fun, Podpopuli has become a go-to destination for creators looking to launch, grow, and scale their shows with confidence and creativity. Learn more at www.podpopuli.com ABOUT HYPE BOSSHype Boss is a strategic branding and creative agency founded by Holly Meyer Lucas and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. The agency specializes in PR, brand strategy, and creative direction for businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators. With a focus on helping clients articulate and amplify their brand identity, Hype Boss delivers tailored solutions that integrate visual storytelling, market positioning, and audience development. Hype Boss couples its expertise in brand strategy with a modern approach to public relations, leveraging digital media and platform-native social content to build awareness, engagement, and lasting impact. The agency partners with clients at every stage of growth to ensure their message resonates, their presence is elevated, and their brand is positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit hypeboss.com

