Award Winners XXV: Celebrating 25 Years of Honoring Delaware Individual Artists with The Biggs Museum of American Art

Special event to honor 21 individual artists to be held May 15

Dover, Del. (May 2, 2025) – The Biggs Museum of American Art proudly presents Award Winners XXV, a milestone exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of showcasing the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Individual Artist Fellowship recipients. The exhibition opens May 15 and runs through September 14, 2025, featuring the exceptional talent of artists selected for their outstanding creativity and skill in their artistic disciplines.

The opening festivities will be held on Thursday, May 15, with a reception at the Biggs Museum from 5:30–7:30 p.m.. The awards ceremony will occur at 5:30pm, featuring performances by a number of fellows in the music and dance categories. The program will be held indoors on the first level. At the conclusion, visitors will be invited to see the exhibition and enjoy light refreshments.

“This 25th anniversary of Award Winners is not just a celebration of this year’s fellows, but a tribute to the incredible legacy of creativity that Delaware artists have built over a quarter-century,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “We are proud to honor the individual voices, visions, and achievements of artists who shape the cultural fabric of our state and inspire generations to come.”

Each year, the Division awards fellowships through a competitive process open to Delaware artists across disciplines including choreography, composition, literature, and visual and folk arts. In 2025, the Division received work samples from 191 Delaware choreographers; composers; musicians; writers; and folk, media, and visual artists. The work samples were reviewed by out-of-state arts professionals who considered the demonstrated creativity and skill in each artist’s respective art form. Twenty-one artists were awarded fellowships in the following categories – one, Masters; eleven, Established; nine, Emerging; and thirteen runners-up.

These fellows reside throughout Delaware including Bear, Clayton, Dagsboro, Lewes, Milton, Newark, New Castle, Rehoboth Beach, Smyrna, and Wilmington. Their work—spanning painting, sculpture, fiction, poetry, choreography, and more—reflects the diversity, depth, and dynamism of Delaware’s creative community.

“It is an incredible honor for the Biggs Museum to have partnered with the Delaware Division of the Arts for the Award Winners exhibition for 25 years,” said Laura Fravel, Curator at the Biggs Museum of American Art. “We are proud to be part of a tradition that has celebrated and elevated Delaware’s vibrant artistic community for a quarter of a century, and we look forward to continuing that legacy.”

Following its premiere at the Biggs Museum, Award Winners XXV will travel to the Historic Odessa Foundation and the Rehoboth Art League, expanding access to the remarkable work of Delaware’s artists statewide.

Opening Night Details:

Reception: 530–7:30 p.m. at Biggs Museum of American Art (406 Federal Street, Dover, DE)

Awards Ceremony and Performances: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Biggs Museum of American Art (406 Federal Street, Dover, DE)

Featuring live performances by Fellows in music and choreography

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Visit www.thebiggsmuseum.org for more information or call 302-674-2111.

Award Winners XXV Exhibition Dates

The Biggs Museum of American Art

406 Federal St, Dover, DE 19901

May 15 – September 14

Reception: Thurs., May 15, 5:30-7:30pm

Historic Odessa Foundation

201 Main St, Odessa, DE 19730

September 19 – October 26

Reception: Thurs., Sept. 25, 6-8pm

Rehoboth Art League

12 Dodds Ln, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

November 7-30

Reception: Friday, Nov. 7, from 5-7pm

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications, 302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

About the Biggs Museum of American Art

The Biggs Museum of American Art, located in Dover, Delaware, celebrates the rich artistic heritage of the United States through its outstanding collection of American fine and decorative arts. With rotating exhibitions, educational programs, and community collaborations, the Museum aims to inspire a deeper appreciation and understanding of American art. For more information visit: www.theBiggsMuseum.org.

Contact: Kerri Lacey, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, 302-760-5305, kerri.lacey@thebiggsmuseum.org