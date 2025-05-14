Get Ready to Explore Dino Country - T. Rex Discovery Centre Opens for 2025 Season

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2025

It's time to gear up for another exciting season at the T.rex Discovery Centre (TRDC). Located in Eastend, the TRDC is the home of Scotty, the world's largest T.rex, and opens for the season on Saturday, May 17.

In addition to getting a closeup look at Scotty in the CN Gallery, visitors can experience the Paleo Lab Experience, marine reptiles, prehistoric mammals, dinosaur fossils and so much more.

"It is always exciting to welcome Saskatchewan families and tourists back to the T.rex Discovery Centre," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "It is sure to be another busy season of exploration and fun. Whether it is checking out Scotty or taking in the amazing exhibits and programming, the T.rex Discovery Centre in Eastend has something for visitors of all ages."

In the Paleo Lab, visitors can discover new micro fossils in the dig stations with hands-on fossil activities for visitors of all ages. There are guided and self-guided tours of the Cretaceous and Cenozoic galleries featuring Scotty the T. rex, Thor the Brontothere and Omâcîw, the Tylosaurus.

Visit the Discovery Theatre for dinosaur documentaries and films, including special themed events.

The theatre will also host a number of presentations starting on May 24 with Bones, Boring, Bugs and Botany with Jack Milligan. Presentations are planned for Canada Day, Dino Days (July 27) and for Scotty's Unearthed Day (August 16).

In addition, there are fun and engaging activities for the entire family with daily drop-in children's programs. Explore the beautiful landscape of the Frenchman River Valley on the hiking trails situated around the Discovery Centre and the outdoor play area featuring our Dino Dig Pit.

The TRDC operates in scientific partnership with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and is proudly funded by the Government of Saskatchewan and generous donors.

The TRDC, located at #1 T-rex Drive in Eastend, SK, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day. The centre is an hour-and-a-half drive from Swift Current and an hour-drive from Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Follow the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on social media @royalsaskmuseum to receive updates on the TRDC. Visit: www.royalsaskmuseum.ca/trex for special events and activities.

Admission is by donation.

