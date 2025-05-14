Government of Saskatchewan Prepares for Possible Canada Post Strike

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is preparing for a possible postal strike that could begin as early as May 22, 2025. Ministries, Crowns and agencies have put contingency plans in place to limit service disruptions.

The government encourages all clients, suppliers and businesses to switch to direct deposit, as those payments will not be impacted by any changes to postal services.

Social Services Payments

Building on the experience with the 2024 Canada Post service disruption, the Ministry of Social Services is preparing contingency plans for clients who receive benefit cheques by mail. Most ministry clients already receive benefit payments by direct deposit and these payments will continue as usual. We encourage clients to switch to direct deposit.

Drug Plan and Extended Benefits

Residents requiring letters to submit to their private insurance providers for Special Support, Seniors' Drug Plan, or Exception Drug Status may submit the request through the online Saskatchewan Formulary. Letters will be mailed once the Canada Post service disruption is resolved.

Health Cards and Vital Statistics Certificates

Incoming and outgoing mail delays may affect applications for health cards and certificates for births, deaths or marriages. Visit eHealthsask.ca for options to minimize delays, including ordering online.

Crop Insurance/AgriStability Information and Payments

The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) will work with customers to determine alternate options for accessing information typically delivered through Canada Post, such as faxing, emailing or delivering to a local SCIC office for pick-up. Producers are encouraged to sign-up for direct deposit for receiving program payments. The direct payment form is available on SCIC's website.

Payments to Government of Saskatchewan Suppliers

The Ministry of Finance will make supplier cheques available for pickup in Regina for suppliers unable to register for direct deposit. Suppliers should call 306-787-7450 to make arrangements.

Taxes, Refunds and Grant Payments

In the event of a postal dispute, businesses are expected to ensure they file and pay taxes to the Ministry of Finance on time. Mail delays do not change tax deadlines or the assessment of penalties and interest. For more information, please review the Information Notice - IN 2025-03, Filing and Paying Provincial Taxes in the Event of a Postal Disruption.

Tax clients are encouraged to sign up for the secure and convenient Saskatchewan eTax Services (SETS) online portal to file and pay taxes electronically and avoid any delays in meeting tax obligations.

Tax refunds and grant payments sent by direct deposit will not be delayed. Those who do not use direct deposit can call 1-800-667-6102 to set it up, delay the refund or grant payment, or request a courier delivery at their own cost.

Crown Utility Accounts, Bills and More

SGI, SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskEnergy invite customers to sign up for online billing and notifications to ensure they receive information about their utility bills, driver's licence and vehicle registration renewals and other important communications. This helps avoid delays in receiving bills and account updates. Longer than usual wait times for customer service representatives are anticipated in the event of postal service disruptions, so customers are encouraged to visit the respective Crown websites or to call for more information regarding customer service options. Information is also available online regarding options for paying outstanding bills in the event mail-in payments are not possible.

Public Guardian and Trustee

The Public Guardian and Trustee's office is preparing backup options for clients and client service providers who get payment cheques by mail. Many clients and service providers already use direct deposit and will not be affected. Clients and service providers are encouraged to switch to direct deposit as soon as possible. They can do so by contacting their trust officer or the Public Guardian and Trustee's office at 1-877-787-5424 or by email at pgt@gov.sk.ca.

In the event of a postal strike, clients and suppliers and businesses can visit www.saskatchewan.ca/postal-strike for more detailed information.

