Expansion of Mental Health Capacity Building Program to Support More Students

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2025

Today, Education Minister Everett Hindley and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr announced an expansion of the Mental Health Capacity Building (MHCB) program to five more Saskatchewan schools in support of student mental health and wellbeing.

The five additional schools selected through an application-based process include Bedford Road Collegiate in Saskatoon, Rossignol High School in Île-à-la-Crosse, Martensville High School, Holy Rosary High School in Lloydminster and Swift Current Composite High School.

This fall, the program will be in place in 24 schools in 19 school divisions

"The Mental Health Capacity Building program is helping young people learn how to manage their emotions, anxiety and increase awareness of mental health and where they can find additional support," Hindley said. "We are pleased to expand this program to reach more students and school communities across Saskatchewan."

"We know that early interventions and access to support is important for students and families who are experiencing mental health concerns," Carr said. "Expanding the Mental Health Capacity Building program delivers on our commitment under the province's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions."

The Ministry of Education works collaboratively with the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to deliver this program. The Ministry of Education 2025-26 budget included additional funding of $1.6 million for the MHCB program, bringing the total investment to $4.6 million this year.

School divisions that receive funding for the program deliver mental health promotion and prevention programming, build capacity in others who work with children, youth and families and support students through connection to community resources and supports.

"We are pleased to see the introduction of this program at Bedford Road Collegiate,” Saskatoon Public Schools’ Superintendent of Education Colleen Norris said. “By embedding mental health supports directly into our schools, we have the ability to create a culture where students feel safe, supported, and empowered to thrive—not just academically, but emotionally and socially as well."

“The Mental Health Capacity Building initiative is important for our division,” Île-à-la-Crosse Director of Education Sharon Hoffman said. “Building capacity for mental health in our staff and students is critical in our community as we have high rates of mental health issues. Our hope is this initiative will provide the knowledge, skills and supports for our students to grow into healthy young adults.”

Under Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to further expanding the MHCB program to all 27 school divisions by 2028.

Additional information on the program is available on Saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: