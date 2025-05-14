Justice Department Releases New Resources to Protect Servicemembers’ Rights

The Justice Department announced today that it has issued two fact sheets on the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). The first explains how servicemembers, recent veterans, and their spouses can exercise their right to the six percent interest rate benefit under the SCRA. The second generally summarizes some of the most common protections and benefits under the SCRA for the military community.

“Servicemembers make great sacrifices to protect and advance our nation’s safety,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that servicemembers are afforded their rights and benefits under the law.”

The SCRA was enacted to enable servicemembers to devote their entire energy to the defense needs of the nation. When our servicemembers cannot focus on their mission because they are distracted by financial issues, our national security suffers. These fact sheets seek to help the military community by enabling them to learn more about and affirmatively assert their rights under the SCRA. They cover a wide variety of topics including housing rights, lending rights, property rights, and the portability of professional licenses.

It is more imperative than ever that military families be able to access benefits that can ease their financial burdens. Today’s fact sheet on the six percent interest rate benefit will help more servicemembers, especially members of the Guard and Reserves, apply to their lenders for a successful reduction of their interest rates on eligible accounts.

The Servicemember and Veterans Initiative, housed in the Department’s Civil Rights Division, works to ensure that the rights of the brave men and women of our nation’s armed forces, and the veterans who have served in the past, are safeguarded from discrimination and unfair treatment.

Since 2011, the department has obtained over $481 million in monetary relief for over 147,000 servicemembers through its enforcement of the SCRA. For more information about the Department’s enforcement efforts under the SCRA and other laws that protect the rights of servicemembers and their families, please visit www.servicemembers.gov.

Servicemembers and their dependents who believe that their rights under the SCRA have been violated should contact the nearest Armed Forces Legal Assistance Program Office. Office locations may be found at legalassistance.law.af.mil.