John McDonnell MP, urges UK government action on the release of journalist Ali al-Samoudi

The secretary of the NUJ's Parliamentary Group has urged the UK government to engage with the Israeli government on both the whereabouts and release of Samoudi, detained by the Israel Defense Forces.

Palestinian journalist Ali al-Samoudi was detained on 29 April by the IDF in a morning raid on his son's home in the West Bank. Both the National Union of Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists have condemned his detention, urging his release.

John McDonnell MP, NUJ Parliamentary Group secretary, said:

"Under international law, journalists are afforded special protection. Can I ask the Minister that we immediately take up with the Israeli government, the question of where Ali Samoudi is and to seek everything we can do to secure his release."

I raised in Parliament the arrest & detention of the renowned Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi. He was dragged from his home & has been detained by Israeli forces. His “crime” in the eyes of Israeli authorities appears to have been the reporting of Israeli war crimes. pic.twitter.com/R2oagDOgDd

— John McDonnell (@johnmcdonnellMP) May 14, 2025

