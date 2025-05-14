Haniko Wool and the Oregon Seed Council to be honored with Global Trailblazer Awards

May 13, 2025 (SALEM) – The Oregon Department of Agriculture congratulates Shaniko Wool, the Oregon Seed Council, and all the awardees on their Global Trailblazer Awards! The 2025 awardees will be honored at the Oregon Consular Corps' Celebrate Trade Gala on May 15, 2025.

"We are delighted to see Shaniko Wool and the Oregon Seed Council recognized for putting Oregon on the global stage," said ODA Director Lisa Charpilloz Hanson. "It's incredible, Shaniko Wool is sourced for Olympic uniforms, and Oregon grass seed provides turf for the world's top competitions. At the same time, these organizations represent family farms and ranches that support local communities and improve the health of working lands across Oregon and beyond."

The Global Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals, companies, and organizations for their contributions to international trade, the Northwest's economy, and quality of life. This year's theme highlights how Oregon "punches above its weight" in the sports, outdoor, and recreation sectors. It may surprise some that Oregon agriculture also punches above its weight in powering these same industries.

Jeanne Carver, founder of Shaniko Wool, has partnered with Ralph Lauren to make the opening ceremony uniforms for Team USA for the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. We are proud that Oregon's wool has been worn by the US Olympians on the world stage. We are also proud of Jeanne's leadership in helping create the world's first Responsible Wool Standard that ensures the welfare of sheep, the health of the lands they graze, and the fair treatment of the workers who care for both. Today, ten ranches across the western US are certified under the Responsible Wool Standard.

The Oregon Seed Council represents 1,300 seed farmers in Oregon, many of whom produce the high-quality grass seed used in premier arenas, stadiums, and golf courses worldwide. Oregon grass seed has been used for the playing fields for the last four FIFA World Cup soccer tournaments, world-renowned golf courses, and tennis courts. Not only is turfgrass from Oregon excellent in these professional settings but provides important environmental benefits here in Oregon and contributes cool, greens spaces worldwide.