CYBERDISE Wins 'Next Gen' Prize for Security Awareness, Now Raising $600,000 to Scale Globally

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBERDISE, the AI-powered cybersecurity awareness solution, has won two InfoSec Awards for innovation in security awareness - just two years after its founding. With 80,000+ users in six countries and strong revenue growth, the company is now raising $600,000 to scale its next-gen platform and expand globally in a rapidly growing market.

CYBERDISE, a Swiss provider of AI-powered cybersecurity awareness solutions, announced today that it has won two prestigious Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine:

● 2025 Award for Next Gen Security Awareness Training

● 2025 Award for Innovative Service - Cybersecurity Awareness

The awards highlight the company’s rapid growth and validate the demand for intelligent, adaptive security awareness solutions that effectively reduce human risk. The cybersecurity awareness training market is experiencing rapid CAGR growth from $4B in 2023 to $21B by 2032 [1]. Yet, 47% of successful cyberattacks are caused by careless employees, costing companies an average of $4.88 million per breach [2]. In response to accelerating market interest, the company is now launching a $600,000 funding round to accelerate its global expansion.

“This recognition confirms that our solution has a place in the market – companies with complex security requirements found the right product,” said Palo Stacho, Co-Founder of CYBERDISE. “We built CYBERDISE to help organizations move beyond outdated awareness solutions and create true behavioral change. Now, with investor support, we are ready to scale rapidly.”

Proven Market Traction and Strategic Growth Potential:

Founded in 2023, CYBERDISE has rapidly evolved from an idea to a trusted cybersecurity awareness provider with an 80K+ licensed user base across six countries. The platform empowers enterprises, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and public institutions to reduce human risk through adaptive, multilingual training and realistic phishing simulations.

CYBERDISE has rapidly validated its product-market fit, with clear metrics to support its scalability:

● > $120K in license sales in 2024 alone, with accelerating growth in 2025

● Over 80K users with accelerating growth in 2025

● Enterprise deployments with industry leaders including TU Braunschweig, Universität Osnabrück, and Helvetia Insurance Group

● A fully functional freemium solution to empower SMBs in their fight against cybercrime

The global cybersecurity awareness market is projected to reach $21.1 billion by 2032, growing at a rate of 17.3% [1]. CYBERDISE is uniquely positioned to capture this growth with its fully customizable, AI-driven platform, designed for both MSSPs and larger enterprises.

Strategic Funding to Scale Rapidly:

CYBERDISE is currently raising $600,000 in strategic funding to accelerate its next phase of growth. These funds will be used to:

● Deepen AI-driven product capabilities and integrations

● Expand go-to-market operations across Europe and beyond

● Scale distribution partnerships with resellers and MSSPs

About CYBERDISE:

CYBERDISE was created in 2023 by a group of experienced cyber security founders to bring AI into the cybersecurity awareness training and testing industry (SAT). The company is based in Zug, Switzerland. For further information, visit www.cyberdise-awareness.com

References:

[1] Zion Market Research estimates that the global cybersecurity awareness training market, valued at $4.30 billion in 2023, is expected to reach$21.12 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 17.30% https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cybersecurity-awareness-training-market

[2] IBM Cost of Data Breach Report 2024

