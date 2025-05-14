Official Media Advisory: Re-Opening “Sneak Preview” Event of TFFC Renovations

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ATHENS – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will host a re-opening “sneak preview” event May 29 to celebrate the completion of major renovations.

TFFC will officially re-open to the public Tuesday, July 1.

The project updated nearly 300,000 gallons of aquariums, added new large aquariums, renovated the Toyota Fishes of Texas theater and other existing exhibits and added new exhibits. The project also included enhancements to recreational fishing ponds, like Lake Zebco and Strike King Pond.

Planning for the renovations began more than five years ago and the project commenced August 2023.

Over its nearly 30 years, the facility has welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors to learn about Texas’ diverse inland waterways and the living creatures that call them home. The well-stocked fishing ponds provide an opportunity for visitors of all ages to wet a line, enabling thousands of new anglers to catch their first fish in one of the ponds.

Where: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center – 5550 FM 2495, Athens

When: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. May 29

Media will have a chance to interview TPWD staff along with other dignitaries. Media will also have an opportunity to take photos and tour the facility.

RSVP is required for media who want to attend this private “sneak preview” event. If interested, please RSVP to news@tpwd.texas.gov.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation provided funding for this project.