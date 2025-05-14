New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee to Meet May ...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on May 20, 2025, at 10:00 am.

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Albany Office, Orchard Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235 (visitors must check in at the security desk)

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Fairgrounds Agriculture Office, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13209

American Farmland Trust Office, 112 Spring Street, Suite 207, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Hickling’s Fish Farm Inc - 219 Pitts Road, Edmeston, NY 13335

Online at meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=m36314ba5de1f9486e90cdf2a1ce62dc8

Meeting call-in number: (518) 549-0500

Meeting access code: 2830 299 5458

If applicable, meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be available at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

A recording of the meeting will be made available after the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

For more information, contact [email protected].