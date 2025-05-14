MEC Madoda Sambatha urges farmers to register on department’s database

The MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West, Madoda Sambatha, is calling on all farmers in the province to register their farming enterprises on the Departmental Farmer Database, highlighting it as a strategic step in preparing the sector for a new generation of agricultural professionals.

The database, developed and managed by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), is aimed at building a reliable and inclusive profile of farmers operating across the province. Most significantly, registered farms will serve as practical training sites for agricultural graduates as part of the upcoming 2025/2026 Internship Programme.

“Farmer participation is key to the success of this programme. We want to see every farm become a platform for growth, not only for its productivity but also for nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said MEC Sambatha

MEC Sambatha went further to say: “This is more than an administrative process, it is about opening doors for young people who are ready to make their mark in agriculture. By registering, farmers are helping shape the future of the sector, offering mentorship, and gaining access to motivated interns who bring fresh skills and innovation to the field.”

The internship programme will see qualified graduates placed on registered farms for hands-on learning and skills development, contributing to both youth empowerment and the operational capacity of participating farms. The initiative forms part of the Department’s broader agenda to bridge the gap between training and employment while building a sustainable, skills-driven agricultural economy.

Farmers are encouraged to fill in the registration form with care, ensuring all details are accurate and up to date. The information provided will remain strictly confidential and will be used solely to inform planning and strengthen support across the sector.

Registration can be done easily online by following the link available on the Department’s official website.

This effort is one of several initiatives positioning the North West’s agricultural sector for inclusive, long-term growth rooted in data, collaboration, and the strategic development of human capital.

For more information or assistance with registration, farmers may contact their nearest agricultural office or visit www.dard.nwpg.gov.za.

