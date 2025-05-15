Zenkyu Matcha Launches Globally with Japan's Finest Ceremonial Matcha

Zenkyu Matcha, a Tokyo-based brand rooted in Zen and the Japanese tea ceremony, introduces its global visual identity. The logo appears at the top above an illustration that reflects the brand’s mission—“Matcha Ritual for Health and Mindfulness.” Zenkyu Matcha’s full product lineup of ceremonial-grade matcha and hojicha. From left to right: Uji Latte Blend (50g), Zenkyu Signature Blend (25g), Hojicha Powder (100g), and Single Origin – Okumidori (25g). Zenkyu Matcha’s subscription kit includes a reusable tin, original paper whisk, and a matcha pouch, all packed in minimalist Japanese packaging. Designed to support a daily matcha ritual.

At Zenkyu Matcha, our mission is to elevate matcha from a drink to a mindful ritual—a daily practice that fosters both health and mindfulness. We believe in the power of preparing and enjoying matcha.” — Kensuke Suji, Founder of Zenkyu Matcha

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenkyu Matcha, a Tokyo-based wellness brand rooted in Zen philosophy and the Japanese tea ceremony, announces its global launch. With a mission to elevate matcha from a drink to a ritual for health and mindfulness, Zenkyu Matcha offers Japan's finest ceremonial matcha—made from first-harvest Kyoto leaves, blended by Japan's top tea master, and stone-ground using traditional methods. It is delivered fresh from Japan with free worldwide shipping for subscribers.

From Trend to Ritual

Matcha is now a global phenomenon, celebrated for its health benefits and sustained energy. Yet outside Japan, access to freshly ground ceremonial matcha remains rare. At the same time, although many enjoy it in cafés, few experience the quiet ritual of making it at home—rooted in the tea ceremony’s spirit of presence. Zenkyu Matcha was founded to share this ritual with the finest matcha and to contribute to health and mindfulness worldwide.

Zenkyu Matcha – A New Way to Experience Japan’s Finest Matcha

Finest Ceremonial Matcha from Kyoto:

Zenkyu Matcha sources first-harvest tea leaves grown in Kyoto—known for their depth of flavor and vibrancy. Using traditional stone-grinding techniques, its blends include matcha crafted by Haruhide Morita, one of Japan’s top tea masters. The result: rich umami, less bitterness, a vibrant green hue, and a naturally sweet aroma. Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, it supports both health and focus.

Subscription Designed for Ritual:

To support a lasting matcha ritual, Zenkyu Matcha offers a flexible subscription: freshly ground matcha from Japan, free global shipping, and 10% off. Each plan begins with a welcome kit—featuring a reusable tin and original paper whisk—designed to help you start your ritual with ease. Plans can be customized by product and frequency (monthly or bimonthly, two deliveries minimum).

Handcrafted Tools:

Zenkyu Matcha also offers handcrafted Chasen (bamboo whisks) and bowls by Japanese artisans to complete the ritual.

Ritual Guidance:

Zenkyu Matcha shares videos and cultural insights from Japan, offering guidance on preparing matcha as a mindful ritual. Founder Kensuke Suji, a certified Japanese Tea Advisor, brings his passion for the tea ceremony to every detail. Content is available on the website, Instagram, and newsletter.

A Brand Built on Pause

The name Zenkyu Matcha combines “Zen” and “Kyu” (meaning “pause” in Japanese), reflecting its mission to create moments to pause in a busy world through the ritual of preparing and enjoying matcha.

Founder Kensuke Suji spent over a decade in brand marketing at Procter & Gamble, where the high-performance culture eventually left him feeling disconnected from what truly mattered. During this time, he encountered the Japanese tea ceremony and Zen meditation—practices that helped him return to the present and reconnect with his true feelings. That awakening became the foundation of Zenkyu Matcha.

*Note: Shipping may be limited in some regions. See website for details.*

Hot Matcha (Usucha) – Zenkyu Matcha Ritual | No Subtitles

