Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting, 15 May

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025.  

The media briefing will take place as follows: 
Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025
Time: 10h00  
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA   
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA     
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa 
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485

#PostCabinet
#GovZAUpdates

 

