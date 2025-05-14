Public invited to leave feedback on planned roundabout at US 12/Old Highway 9 near Grand Mound May 14-28

GRAND MOUND – Community members can learn more about a planned roundabout on US 12 west of Grand Mound during an online open house.

Beginning Wednesday, May 14, the Washington State Department of Transportation will host an online open house for a new single-lane roundabout. The roundabout will replace a stop sign at the US 12 intersection with Old Highway 9.

Visitors are encouraged to leave feedback to help with the final design of the roundabout.

WSDOT routinely reviews intersections along state highways in rural areas around the state to find ways to reduce potential collisions. Roundabouts help reduce the potential for crashes while keeping people moving.

When: Wednesday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 28

Where: https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/us-12-old-highway-9-roundabout/

Details: The online open house is available 24/7 for people to visit and fill out the questionnaire whenever best fits their schedule.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit the Department of Commerce website.

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house: