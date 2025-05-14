Media Advisory: Oregon National Guard to host Armed Forces Day Event at the State Capital and Rees Training Center





SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon National Guard is scheduled to host an Armed Forces Day celebration honoring current serving military members at 1:00 p.m. on May 14, at the State Capitol Mall in Salem and at 10:20 a.m. on May 17, at the Major General Raymond F. Rees Training Center near Umatilla.

Members of “Oregon’s Own,” 234th Army Band will provide music for the event with a variety of patriotic, historical and contemporary selections. The event will also feature static displays of military equipment from various units of the Oregon National Guard along with local food trucks to support the celebration. It will conclude with an F-15 Eagle flyover conducted by the Oregon Air National Guard.



“The Oregon National Guard has a long history of supporting an Armed Forces Day celebration,” said Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon. “Even with federal budget constraints and preparing for both overseas mobilizations and domestic operational support — it is important to recognize and celebrate our armed forces here in Oregon.”

“Being able to support events like these is what makes the Oregon National Guard the Service of Choice for Oregonians,” Gronewold said.

First established in 1843 as the Oregon militia, today’s Oregon Military Department is headquartered in Salem and operates armories, air bases and training sites across the state.

Armed Forces Day dates back to 1949, when President Harry S. Truman led the effort to establish a single holiday for citizen to come together to thank military members service to the country. The single-day creation of Armed Forces Day replaced the separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force Days, unifying of the armed forces under the Department of Defense. The holiday was officially designated in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.

The Oregon National Guard will also recognize the 20-year anniversary for Oregon Soldiers who deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom during this year’s celebration. Personnel from both 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in La Grande and 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, headquartered in Springfield were deployed 2004 and returned back to Oregon in 2005.

The ceremony in Salem will highlight Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment who deployed in 2004 and are still serving in the organization today, while the ceremony at Rees Training Center, is scheduled to be narrated by the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Miller.