Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 13, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 14, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen – Sesame, Wheat Company Name: Ariana Sweets Inc Brand Name:

Company Announcement

May, 13, 2025, Ariana Sweets Inc. of Fremont, CA is recalling AFGHANI CORN BREAD “Doda” manufactured prior to 4/24/2025, because it may contain undeclared sesame and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The AFGHANI CORN BREAD “Doda” products were distributed to retail locations in California.

AFGHANI CORN BREAD “Doda” is packaged in a plastic bag and product is a shelfstable 24 oz round sweet bread with a UPC number of 753182432670.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a routine FDA inspection that product containing sesame and wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame and wheat.

Customers with a sesame or wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (510) 795-9600 or info@arianasweets.com from 8:00am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.