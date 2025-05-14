Texas Game Wardens Urge Safety Ahead of Safe Boating Week

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urge boaters to make safety their top priority as they kick off National Safe Boating Week, May 17–23.

With about 1.7 million surface acres of freshwater inland lakes, 4 million surface acres of saltwater and 191,000 miles of rivers and streams statewide, Texas offers opportunities for boating, fishing and water recreation.

In 2024, Texas reported 169 boating incidents, with 24 water fatalities – 22 of those victims were not wearing life jackets. In addition, 78 boating incidents resulted in injuries affecting 100 people.

"These incidents aren’t just statistics, they represent real people and real families forever changed by moments that could have been prevented," said Cody Jones, TPWD assistant commander for marine enforcement. "Taking simple precautions, like wearing a life jacket, can be the key to making it home safely. It’s a small step that can have a life-saving impact."

Texas is home to nearly 560,000 registered recreational boats, along with an estimated 359,000 unregistered vessels such as kayaks, paddleboards and small sailboats under 14 feet. With summer approaching, waterways will be crowded and safety should be a priority for everyone.

Safety tips to keep in mind:

Always wear a life jacket; it’s the law for kids under 13.

Use your boat’s ignition safety switch; it’s the law.

Never boat under the influence of alcohol.

Don’t overload your vessel.

Maintain a safe speed and keep a proper lookout.

Be cautious in low water or near submerged objects.

Take a certified boater education course.

Leave a float plan with someone you trust.

Exercise special caution on personal watercraft.

Avoid saltwater if you have open wounds as vibrio bacteria occur naturally in Texas coastal waters.

“National Safe Boating Week is more than a campaign—it’s a reminder that fun on the water starts with responsibility,” said Jones. “Whether you’re paddling a kayak or operating a larger vessel, your actions affect everyone around you.”

As Texans head to the water this holiday weekend, Texas Game Wardens will be there not just to patrol, but to partner with the public in promoting safe and enjoyable experiences for all. Together, by making smart choices and looking out for one another, we can help ensure that every outing ends with everyone returning home safely.

For more information or to enroll in a boater safety course, visit the TPWD Boater Education Program.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a wildlife violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. Dispatchers are available 24/7. Reports can be made anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.