Blue Green Energy, Inc. Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Accelerate Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure in the Southwest

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Green Energy, Inc., a clean energy company pioneering hydrogen infrastructure in the American Southwest, today announced the launch of its public crowdfunding campaign. The raise will help fund the development and deployment of hydrogen fueling stations across key transportation corridors in the region.

As demand for alternative fuels grows, Blue Green Energy is stepping up to address one of the biggest gaps in clean mobility: fueling infrastructure for hydrogen-powered vehicles. The company’s goal is to create a robust network of stations that can support commercial fleets, long-haul trucking, and future consumer adoption — starting with high-impact sites in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

“Our mission is to make clean hydrogen a practical, accessible fuel source for the transportation sector,” said Scott Amaral, CEO of Blue Green Energy. “We’re building the infrastructure needed to support the shift away from diesel and toward zero-emission alternatives — and we’re inviting the public to invest in that future with us.”

Through the crowdfunding campaign, individual investors can become shareholders in Blue Green Energy and directly support the company’s expansion efforts. The offering is being conducted via Dalmore Group, a registered broker-dealer specializing in online capital raises.

Blue Green Energy’s hydrogen fueling stations are designed with scalability and efficiency in mind, using modular technology and strategically located sites to reduce downtime and meet real-world logistics needs. The company aims to break ground on its first locations by [target date], with additional stations already in planning stages.

To learn more about the campaign and how to invest, visit https://www.investinbge.net

About Blue Green Energy, Inc.

Blue Green Energy, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company focused on deploying hydrogen fueling stations across the U.S. Southwest. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and practical implementation, the company is working to accelerate the transition to clean transportation and reduce the carbon footprint of the nation’s commercial vehicle sector.

