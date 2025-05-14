Mbosolution Helps Car Detailers Book 4+ Ceramic Coatings Weekly With Done-for-You Lead Services

Mbosolution helps car detailers grow by generating and closing leads — with 300+ coatings booked and over 3 years of marketing success.

We guarantee a minimum of four ceramic coatings per week for each of our clients, helping them achieve consistent growth and increase their revenue.” — Facundo Espasandin, Founder & CEO of MboSolution

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MboSolution Revolutionizes Marketing for Mobile Detailers and Shop Owners

MboSolution, a premier marketing agency specializing in the automotive detailing industry, is transforming the way mobile detailers and shop owners in the United States scale their businesses. Through a comprehensive, done-for-you service, MboSolution helps clients increase their revenue by delivering high-quality, lead-generating solutions that attract customers and boost sales.

Exclusively serving car detailers across the U.S., MboSolution offers a fully managed marketing experience that guarantees results. The agency’s team of experts handles everything from running Facebook ad campaigns to managing customer relationships, and even improving clients’ social media presence. In addition to these core services, MboSolution also helps detailers expand their offerings with high-demand services such as paint protection film (PPF), full detailing, and car wraps.

“We understand the challenges detailers face in an increasingly competitive industry,” says Facundo Espasandin, founder of MboSolution. “That’s why we’ve developed a done-for-you solution that guarantees results. By offering a fully managed service, we take the stress out of marketing, enabling our clients to focus on what they do best – providing top-tier detailing services. Our goal is to help every detailer we work with secure at least four ceramic coatings per week, driving sustainable growth and consistent revenue.”

One of the key differentiators of MboSolution is their guarantee: each client is assured of securing a minimum of four ceramic coatings per week. This ensures that mobile detailers and shop owners can depend on a steady stream of high-value business, allowing them to plan and grow with confidence.

Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solutions

MboSolution’s marketing strategy revolves around delivering tailored services designed for the specific needs of car detailers. With expertise in Facebook ads, CRM management, and social media growth, the agency creates a custom plan for each client to attract quality leads and convert them into loyal customers. Their team also assists with creating content that engages target audiences, builds brand authority, and fosters lasting relationships.

Facebook Ads: Tailored for Maximum Impact

A major component of MboSolution’s service is their highly targeted Facebook ad campaigns, which are designed to deliver measurable results. These ads are customized to suit each client’s business needs and target the right audience, ensuring that every dollar spent on marketing drives maximum return on investment.

Expanding Offerings with High-Demand Services

In addition to helping clients fill their calendars with ceramic coatings, MboSolution assists with expanding their service menus. Whether it’s offering PPF, full detailing, or car wraps, MboSolution helps clients diversify their services and maximize their earning potential. This not only attracts a broader customer base but also ensures detailers can offer premium services that elevate their business.

About MboSolution

MboSolution is a marketing agency dedicated exclusively to helping car detailers in the United States achieve business growth through effective digital marketing strategies. With a focus on Facebook ads, CRM management, social media enhancement, and high-value service offerings like PPF, full details, and car wraps, MboSolution provides a done-for-you marketing service that guarantees results. By ensuring at least four ceramic coatings per week for each client, MboSolution is changing the way mobile detailers and shop owners scale and sustain their businesses.

For more information about MboSolution and how they can help grow your car detailing business, visit www.mbosolution.co or contact Facundo Espasandin at info@mbosolution.com or +1 (760) 338-2148.

Media Contact:

Facundo Espasandin

Founder & CEO

info@mbosolution.com

+1 (760) 338-2148

www.mbosolution.co

