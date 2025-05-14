Auditor Fitzpatrick announces petition audit of the City of Humansville

05/14/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A city plagued by turmoil and allegations of the misuse of taxpayer funds is now the subject of a petition audit according to State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. The audit was prompted by residents of the City of Humansville, located in southwest Missouri, who gathered 170 certified signatures to petition the State Auditor's Office.

"I want to thank the people of Humansville for taking the time and effort to collect the signatures necessary to initiate this petition audit. With the numerous issues that have occurred in the city over the last year, and with allegations of missing money, it's important that we shine the light of truth and transparency on the city's government," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "We will do our best to give taxpayers a better understanding of the financial health and operational effectiveness of their city. If necessary, we will also provide recommendations to improve the performance of their government. I urge everyone to be patient while we perform this intensive review of the operations of the city government and encourage anyone with information that may be helpful to our audit to reach out through our Whistleblower Hotline."

This marks the first time the City of Humansville has been audited by the Missouri State Auditor's Office. Over the past year the city has experienced a number of concerning issues including a lawsuit filed against the city by an aldermen who claimed the city was violating the Sunshine Law. The city has also been the subject of state investigations into possible misuse of funds and election interference. The city's Board of Aldermen previously attempted to pass a resolution to invite the State Auditor's Office in for an audit, but that effort failed to receive the votes necessary for approval. Community members then needed 135 certified signatures to trigger the audit, and ultimately collected 170.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Humansville to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.