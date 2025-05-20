Grass-Fed Beef is Growing at Whole Foods Market - Teton Waters Ranch Introduces Three New Products Nationwide

A hot dog, burger and breakfast patty feature simple ingredients including beef sourced from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished cattle raised on Certified Humane ranches. Teton Waters Ranch is on a mission to nourish families and the planet with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Teton Waters Ranch 100% Grass-Fed Beef Breakfast Patties - Start your morning strong with fully-cooked breakfast patties that are rich in flavor, but simple in ingredients. Perfect for breakfast sandwiches, benedicts, or brunch spreads. Teton Waters Ranch 100% Grass-Fed Beef Burgers - Rich, juicy, and ready in minutes, these frozen burger patties cook effortlessly when grilled, griddled, or air-fried. Teton Waters Ranch 100% Grass-Fed Beef Classic Hot Dogs - An American classic, redefined. These fully-cooked, 2 oz hot dogs are made from just a few simple ingredients—no fillers, sugar, or added nitrates or nitrites.

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teton Waters Ranch is growing the presence of grass-fed beef product offerings at Whole Foods Market locations with the addition of three new 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef products. The new classic hot dog, frozen burger patties and breakfast sausage patties will complement the six products - including a bun-length hot dog, dinner sausage and breakfast sausage links - that have built a loyal following among Whole Foods shoppers.

“These new products are all about making it easier than ever for families to enjoy better beef without compromising on flavor, convenience, or values,” said Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Teton Waters Ranch. “From pasture to plate, each item reflects our deep commitment to clean ingredients, animal welfare, and sustainable practices.”

The three new products include:

100% Grass-Fed Beef Burgers

Rich, juicy, and ready in minutes, these frozen burger patties cook effortlessly when grilled, griddled or air-fried. Each package includes four beef patties and can be found in the frozen section of the store.

100% Grass-Fed Beef Classic Hot Dogs

An American classic, redefined. These fully-cooked, 2-oz hot dogs are made from just a few simple ingredients—no fillers, sugar, or added nitrates or nitrites. Just bold, honest beef flavor in every bite. Each pack contains six hot dogs.

100% Grass-Fed Beef Breakfast Patties

Start your morning strong with fully-cooked breakfast patties that are rich in flavor, but simple in ingredients. Perfect for breakfast sandwiches, Benedicts or brunch spreads, each pack includes four frozen patties ready to heat and serve.

Teton Waters Ranch remains steadfast in its commitment to better beef sourced from cattle raised the right way, for the health of people, animals, and the planet.

