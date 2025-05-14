Submit Release
Maryland State Police Identify Driver In Baltimore County Triple Fatal Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police identify the driver involved in a triple fatal crash that occurred on April 5 in Baltimore County.

The deceased is identified as Devin Frink, 36, of Baltimore. Frink, and the two passengers, two nine-year-old females, were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. In accordance with the law, the Department is prohibited from releasing the identities of the two nine-year-old juvenile passengers from Towson; however, the Department can confirm that Frink was the uncle of one of the juveniles.

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on April 5, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Traffic Incident Management Division was performing a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Frink, on the inner loop of I-695 at Greenspring Avenue when the vehicle took off. The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, deactivated his emergency lights and reentered traffic.

About three minutes later, the trooper came upon the Jeep fully engulfed in flames in the grass area of the I-695 ramp to southbound I-83. The preliminary investigation indicates the Jeep was attempting to exit onto the ramp for southbound I-83 when for unknown reasons lost control, hit an embankment then a tree before catching fire.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash Team are actively working to complete the investigation and provide closure to the families. Personnel from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division is also providing assistance.

          

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

