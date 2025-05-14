Coming June 3: New Unemployment System in IowaWORKS

A new unemployment system is coming soon! Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is modernizing its system to make applying for unemployment benefits easier, faster, and more secure.

For the first time, Iowans will complete the unemployment process from one central location, iowaworks.gov. This system change will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

This change impacts both individuals and employers. In order to make this historic update and replace a decades-old system, a one-time system pause will take place during the week before launch (May 28-June 2). Iowans will not be able to file for unemployment during this time, but they will still be able to receive career-related services from IowaWORKS centers across the state.

Learn more about this system change and how to prepare.