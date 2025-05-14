Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,521 in the last 365 days.

Coming June 3: New Unemployment System in IowaWORKS

A new unemployment system is coming soon! Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is modernizing its system to make applying for unemployment benefits easier, faster, and more secure.

For the first time, Iowans will complete the unemployment process from one central location, iowaworks.gov. This system change will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. 

This change impacts both individuals and employers. In order to make this historic update and replace  a decades-old system, a one-time system pause will take place during the week before launch (May 28-June 2). Iowans will not be able to file for unemployment during this time, but they will still be able to receive career-related services from IowaWORKS centers across the state.

 Learn more about this system change and how to prepare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coming June 3: New Unemployment System in IowaWORKS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more