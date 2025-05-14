DHS Lands Legal Victory in IRS Data Sharing Case: “Win for the American People and for Common Sense”

U.S. District Court blocks injunction request by activist legal groups seeking to prevent DHS from working with the IRS to enforce immigration laws

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secured an initial legal victory and released the following statement on Monday night’s decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denying an injunction that would have prevented DHS and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from partnering to help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access information to better enforce criminal immigration laws.

Statement Attributable to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the government is finally doing what it should have all along—sharing information across the federal government to solve problems. Biden not only allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood into our country, but he lost them through incompetence and improper processing.

“Information sharing across agencies is essential to identify who is in our country, including violent criminals, determine what public safety and terror threats may exist so we can neutralize them, scrub these individuals from voter rolls, and identify what public benefits these aliens are using at taxpayer expense. With the IRS information specifically, DHS plans to focus on enforcing long-neglected criminal laws that apply to illegal aliens but which the Biden Administration ignored.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for the American people and for common sense.”

The Judge states in the decision, “At its core, this case presents a narrow legal issue: Does the Memorandum of Understanding between the IRS and DHS violate the Internal Revenue Code? It does not.”

An excerpt from Judge Friedrich’s decision is below.

###