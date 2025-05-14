Kicks Lounge Laces Up for Seoul, Soul, Sole: A Tribute to Korean Culture, Street Style, and the Air Jordan 3 'Seoul 2.0'

Kicks Lounge Laces Up For Seoul, Soul, Sole on 5/16 in Akron, OH Air Jordan 3 “Seoul 2.0” @KicksLounge

This isn’t just about a shoe—it’s about showing how far culture can travel when rooted in something real. We’re bringing Seoul to Akron and creating a space where heritage, hustle, and hype all meet.” — Thomas Kim

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do Korea’s capital, the heartbeat of street culture, and an iconic sneaker silhouette have in common? At Seoul, Soul, Sole—they converge.On Friday, May 16th, 2025, Kicks Lounge is set to transform a reimagined warehouse in Akron into a cultural playground, presenting Seoul, Soul, Sole, an experiential activation honoring the Air Jordan 3 “Seoul 2.0.” Curated by Thomas Kim, a Korean-American designer and entrepreneur, this event is more than a sneaker drop—it’s a full-sensory journey into identity, legacy, and design.Kim, the founder of Kicks Lounge, launched the boutique in Ohio with a vision to create more than just a sneaker store. A lifelong sneakerhead raised in an immigrant household, Kim has grown Kicks Lounge from a local retail concept into a regional cultural hub—bridging fashion, community, and heritage in Akron and Youngstown. Seoul, Soul, Sole marks his most personal project yet: a tribute to his Korean roots and the global power of sneaker culture.“This isn’t just about a shoe—it’s about showing how far culture can travel when it’s rooted in something real,” says Thomas Kim. “We’re bringing Seoul to Akron, and creating a space where heritage, hustle, and hype all meet.”SEOUL pays homage to Korea’s rich traditions and global influence.SOUL channels the energy of community, creativity, and lived stories.SOLE honors the sneaker as a symbol of expression, movement, and memory.At the heart of the gallery stands a 6-ft sculpture of the AJ3 “Seoul 2.0,” built to scale and true to spec, surrounded by visuals celebrating Korean streetwear and Michael Jordan’s legacy. A neon Jumpman and Korean flag installation reflect the sneaker’s dual-tongue design, while a living wall inspired by Korea’s terrain adds a sense of grounded beauty.Guests will be welcomed by a glowing Seoul Soul Sole neon marquee before entering a vibrant atmosphere of sound, taste, and art—including live sets by three standout DJs:DJ ESO (@djeso_) brings soulful hip-hop energy and deep cultural roots.100 GRAND (@coreygrand) blends classic Jordan-era beats with futuristic bounce.DJ Pikachieu (@dj.pikachieu) infuses the night with K-pop flair and high-voltage genre mashups.The celebration continues with Korean-inspired bites and custom cocktails like Strawberry Soju and Cincoro Tequila sips, two full-service bars, and a DJ booth wrapped in signature AJ3 elephant print. A suspended gobo projection loops a Kicks Lounge hype reel, while a selfie station offers printed photostrips framed in event branding. Guests can also snag limited-edition gifts—stickers, pins, and posters—while supplies last.Attendees will enter a raffle at check-in for a chance to purchase the AJ3 “Seoul 2.0” the next day at the Kicks Lounge Akron flagship.WHERE: Kicks Lounge Akron Flagship- 323 W Market St, Akron, OH 443036:00 PM – Doors open to public, check-in + early bites6:30 PM – Gallery + raffle entries open7:15 PM – Remarks from Kicks Lounge / Jordan Brand8:00–9:30 PM – Peak experience window + DJ sets10:00 PM – Event closes + gift giveaway + post-raffle entryFrom Seoul to Soul to Sole—it’s more than a moment. It’s a movement. Continue to follow the journey via Instagram @KicksLounge or official website RSVP is required via Stacey Barker e: stacey@jadeumbrella.com and Kelly Springer e: KellyKPR@yahoo.com.

