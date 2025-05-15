Budget-Friendly Amazon.com Find Helps Bring Awareness and Energy Savings to American Homeowners

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More American homeowners have begun capping the tiny gaps around their home’s high hat lights in order to keep their homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter, a budget-friendly, energy saving step that’s been widely used across the UK and Ireland for more than a decade.

"Changing perceptions is never easy," stated Mechanical Engineer and Thermahood Founder Vincent Boden, “but the science behind Thermahood’s inexpensive, high-hat attic cap combined with the visibility we’ve gained on Amazon.com and Walmart.com have pulled Thermahood into mainstream mindsets- I’m very proud and excited for what’s to come.”

Launched abroad in 2013, Thermahood recently debuted in the U.S. following tremendous international success. The budget-friendly, DIY solution has quickly exceeded sales expectations, now joining the likes of common, affordable, energy saving hacks like caulking windows, blackout curtains, and programmable thermostats.

“We may not be able to change the scorching temperatures outside, but we can take some of the heat out of our living spaces,” added Boden, whose construction acumen includes insulation and drywall. “By placing these flame-retardant, self-extinguishing hoods at the back of recessed lights in the attic, homeowners can immediately and safely block air leakage and ceiling drafts; it’s that simple.”

Once installed, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. It also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10 pack costs $99.99.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Amazon.com: https://tinyurl.com/3j44t2ab Walmart.com: https://tinyurl.com/f53rufd6

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.