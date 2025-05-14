Houzeo Expands Reach in North Carolina with the Launch of Buyer Tools

6,500+ Homes for Sale in Charlotte, NC

Home buyers across the Tar Heel State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo gives buyers access to more than 1.5 million property listings across the U.S., including around 87,000 homes for sale in North Carolina . The platform offers a wide selection of listings, similar to Zillow and Redfin. Each listing includes high-resolution photos, pricing details, floor plans, property history, and insights into the local neighborhood.2. IntelliSearch: With Houzeo’s IntelliSearch algorithm, buyers can quickly find homes that match their needs. Whether searching for homes under $150K in Fayetteville or new construction homes for sale in Raleigh , they simply type what they’re looking for—IntelliSearch does the rest.3. Intuitive Map Filters: The platform’s real-time map allows buyers to visually explore listings across North Carolina. Users can filter properties by open houses, recent price cuts, new construction, or HOA status—seeing only the listings that fit their exact needs, updated live on the map.4. Book a Home Tour: With just a few clicks, homebuyers can schedule property tours at their convenience.5. Save Favorite Homes: Many buyers explore different cities before choosing a home. Whether it’s single-family homes for sale in Charlotte or suburban properties in Durham, Houzeo’s Favorites feature helps track and shortlist top options. It’s especially useful for couples or co-buyers reviewing listings together.6. Contact Agent: The “Contact Agent” feature allows buyers to connect directly with listing agents. They can inquire about homes in Charlotte, request updates, or submit offers for properties in Wilmington—all with just one click.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple AppStore or the Google Play Store for free.

