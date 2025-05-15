Physiotherapy Equipment Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

It will grow to $27.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The physiotherapy equipment global market is set to grow from $19.56 billion to $27.87 billion by 2029, achieving a significant compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This forecast is a part of The Business Research Company’s latest report on the physiotherapy equipment market, detailing market drivers, trends, and regional insights.

Where Is The Physiotherapy Equipment Market Headed In The Future?

The report highlights that the market size has grown significantly in recent years due to several factors. The demand for physical rehabilitation, a transition towards personalized health care, a surge in aging populations, and an increase in sports injuries, have all contributed to this growth. Rising incidences of chronic conditions have also played a role in accelerating market development. Moreover, this robust growth is projected to continue into the future. The market size is expected to rise to $27.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%.

Additionally, key trends in the forecast period that will significantly influence the market include sophisticated healthcare systems, cutting-edge medical technologies, and advanced physiotherapy equipment. Further, the emergence of innovative physiotherapy equipment promises exciting opportunities for market participants.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22097&type=smp

What is Driving the Physiotherapy Equipment Market's Growth?

The growing incidence of osteoporosis also serves as a crucial market driver. People experiencing this condition suffer from weakened bones that are more susceptible to fractures due to decreased bone density and strength. It can be attributed to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and deficient dietary habits. As life expectancy increases, more people reach older ages, where bone density naturally declines, making them more prone to osteoporosis. Physiotherapy equipment helps manage osteoporosis via treatments that fortify bones, enhance balance, and improve muscle function, reducing the risk of falls and fractures.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/physiotherapy-equipment-global-market-report

Who Is The Key Players In The Physiotherapy Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the physiotherapy equipment market are Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Oceanic Healthcare, Dynatronics Corporation, Chirag Electronics Pvt. Ltd., HMS Medical Systems, Bio-Med International Pvt Ltd., Naugra Medical, Hi-Tech Surgical Company, Bit & Byte Technosys Private Limited, Johari Digital, Physio Medicare, Cerabest Healthcare, Bharath Medical Systems, Divine Physiotherapy Equipments, JaincoLab, Syrebo, Sonka Medical, Maktrex International, Life Care Systems, Tapsi Electro Medical Systems & Services, and Physio International.

These key players are focusing on the development of advanced products such as rehabilitation robots to boost patient recovery and improve treatment outcomes. An example of this is the Hand Rehabilitation Robot and Upper Limb Rehabilitation Robot launched by Syrebo, a China-based technology company.

What are the Segments in the Physiotherapy Equipment Market?

The Market Segmentation Of The Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Includes:

1 By Type: Cryotherapy, Hydrotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion CPM, Ultrasound, Electric Stimulation, Heat Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Other Types

2 By Application: Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Pediatric, Cardiovascular And Pulmonary, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Physiotherapy Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the physiotherapy equipment market. However, the report covers multiple regional markets including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/physiotherapy-services-global-market-report

Physical Therapy Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/physical-therapy-software-global-market-report

Physical Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/physical-therapy-global-market-report

The Business Research Company, with a portfolio of over 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, has a solid reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique perspectives from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to maintain an edge.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.