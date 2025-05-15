The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Innovative Treatments Boost Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Global Market to $13.45 billion By 2029” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market size has experienced a rapid growth over the recent years. It catapulted from a value of $6.53 billion in 2024 to a stunning $7.56 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.7%. Several contributing factors to this growth include an increase in cancer incidence, rising genetic testing, increased success in clinical trials, expanding insurance coverage and substantial growth in cancer research.

What Lies In The Future For Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Market?

The poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market size is predicted to continue its rapid growth trajectory in the coming years. It is projected to reach $13.45 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 15.5%. This forecasted growth is fueled by several factors such as an increase in drug production and supply, rising prevalence of BRCA-mutated cancers, a growing number of breast cancer cases, increased use of monoclonal antibodies, and enhanced healthcare expenditures. Significant trends shaking up the market in the forecast period will include advancements in biomarker research, combination therapies, integration of artificial intelligence in drug development, and the development of next-generation PARP inhibitors.

What Are The Major Growth Drivers Of The Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Market?

The rise in breast cancer cases will be a significant force driving the growth of the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market. Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast start to grow uncontrollably, developing into a malignant tumor that can spread to other body parts. The rise in breast cancer rates is attributed to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, genetic predisposition, hormonal imbalances, obesity, alcohol consumption, and increasing exposure to environmental risk factors. PARP inhibitors support breast cancer patients by blocking the PARP enzyme's ability to repair DNA damage in cancer cells, leading to cell death, especially in tumors with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations.

For instance, in January 2025, the U.S-based National Breast Cancer Foundation reported that one in every eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. In 2024, about 310,720 women and 2,800 men were diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Accordingly, the rising prevalence of breast cancer is expected to keep the growth momentum going for the polyADP-ribose polymerase PARP inhibitors market.

Who Are The The Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Market Market's Key Industry Players?

Major players in the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market include giants like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., BeiGene LTD, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Clovis Oncology Inc., Repare Therapeutics Inc., Ribon Therapeutics, Artios Pharma, IMPACT Therapeutics Inc., BiPar Sciences Inc., and Allarity Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends?

Another important trend shaping the growth of the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market is the focus on developing advanced cancer treatments, such as anticancer medicines, that target specific genetic mutations common in certain cancers. These medicines prevent the spread of cancer or inhibit the growth of cancer cells through various mechanisms, including interfering with cell division, blocking specific proteins essential for tumor growth, or stimulating the immune system to fight cancer.

How Is the Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Olaparib, Rucaparib, Niraparib, Talazoparib, Other Types

2 By Indication: Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Olaparib: BRCA-Mutated Cancers, HRD-Positive Cancers, Maintenance Therapy

2 By Rucaparib: Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer

3 By Niraparib: First-Line Treatment, Recurrent Cancer Treatment, Late-Stage Cancer

4 By Talazoparib: Breast Cancer, Germline BRCA-Mutated Tumors, Neoadjuvant Or Adjuvant Therapy

5 By Other Types: Emerging PARP Inhibitors, Investigational Therapies, Novel Combinations

How Is The Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Market Distributed Across Different Global Regions?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into the market across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

