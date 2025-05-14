Global Taxi Market to Reach USD 467.58 Billion by 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

The Report Covers Global Taxi Market Statistics and is Segmented by Booking Type, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a Mordor Intelligence report on the taxi market, the global market is expected to reach USD 303.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.01%, reaching USD 467.58 billion by 2030. The global taxi market continues to evolve as digital mobility platforms reshape consumer behavior and expectations. On-demand ride services, real-time booking, and platform-driven dispatch systems have become central to urban mobility worldwide.This growth is largely driven by increased smartphone penetration and urbanization, leading to higher demand for convenient transport services. It also reflects a broader shift in how people engage with mobility, favoring ride-hailing and hybrid models over traditional dispatch systems, prompting new business models and collaborations across the mobility ecosystem, including automakers and digital payment providers.Australia Taxi Market TrendsAustralia’s taxi landscape is adapting rapidly to digital disruption and consumer demand for flexible transport solutions. The market, valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2030.According to Mordor Intelligence, competition from rideshare apps has pushed traditional taxi operators to modernize their services and adopt digital payment and ride-booking tools. Initiatives like GM Cabs’ Taxi-Share program, which enables ride-sharing with strangers, show how the industry is blending conventional services with app-based models to remain competitive.The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles is also beginning to take hold, reflecting Australia’s growing commitment to greener transport solutions. Regulatory support and improved EV infrastructure are likely to accelerate this shift further. For more, visit the Australian taxi market India Taxi Market InsightsIndia’s taxi market is undergoing strong expansion, with a projected market size of USD 23.40 billion in 2025. With a robust CAGR of 13.55%, the market is set to reach USD 44.18 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence.A major factor driving this growth is the rise in digital ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and Uber, which dominate urban and suburban travel. Government incentives to encourage electric vehicle adoption and reduce emissions are also contributing to the development of a new segment within the market: electric taxis.Consumers in urban areas are increasingly choosing app-based cab services for their convenience, while semi-urban and rural areas are beginning to adopt shared and aggregator-led transport models. Regulatory reforms and increased investment in road infrastructure are further supporting this market expansion. Learn more from the India taxi market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-taxi-market?utm_source=einpr Growth of the EV Taxi MarketElectric taxis are steadily gaining ground across global markets, with the EV taxi segment estimated to reach USD 37.70 billion by 2025. According to Mordor Intelligence, the EV taxi market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% and reach USD 68.10 billion by 2030.Rising fuel prices, combined with environmental regulations and improved EV infrastructure, are encouraging fleet operators to transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric alternatives. Governments in multiple countries are also offering tax benefits and subsidies to accelerate this transition.Many taxi companies are partnering with automakers and EV charging solution providers to deploy electric fleets and expand charging networks. While challenges such as range anxiety and high upfront costs remain, technological advances in battery life and cost are expected to drive adoption further. Read more on the Electric Vehicle Taxi Market ConclusionThe global taxi market is progressing through a phase of transformation, shaped by digital innovation, evolving customer expectations, and growing attention to environmental sustainability. Traditional business models are being reshaped by the rise of platform-based ride-hailing and shared mobility services. At the same time, the momentum toward electrification is opening fresh opportunities and challenges for fleet operators and vehicle manufacturers.Australia and India exemplify contrasting yet dynamic shifts: while Australia adapts through service innovation and regulatory alignment, India showcases large-scale digital and electric adoption. Meanwhile, the rise of electric taxis globally signals a growing commitment across industries and governments toward more sustainable urban transport.According to Mordor Intelligence, market participants who invest in digital integration, customer experience, and sustainable fleet options are likely to remain competitive and resilient in the face of rapid change. To stay ahead, stakeholders must closely track regional trends, policy shifts, and consumer behavior patterns within this expanding global taxi market.Read more about the Global Taxi Market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/taxi-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.