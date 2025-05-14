Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Launch of E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project

Programme Director

MEC for North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism: Honourable Bitsa Lenkopane,

Acting Executive Mayor: Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, Cllr Ignatius Msoki

Mayor of Rustenburg Local Municipality: Cllr Sheila Mabale – Huma

Traditional Leaders

Ladies and gentlemen, community members, and partners, greetings!

It is an honour and a privilege to stand before you today to launch the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project here in Rustenburg Local Municipality, Bojanala District Municipality.

Before I delve into my speech on the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project, I wish to first honour and thank both the government leaders as well as the traditional leaders who are present here today.

Ladies and gentlemen, earlier today I met with the traditional leaders from the Rustenburg area and in that meeting we discussed a range of issues that affect our communities including the issue of tackling climate change through the planting of trees in our communities. Our country and continent are grappling with the devastating effects of climate change and tree planting is one of the most effective strategies we can use to mitigate the negative effects of climate change. It is for this reason that President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated our department to lead the implementation of his Presidential Ten Million Trees Programme. This programme aims to plant ten million trees in a period of five years.

To fast-track this programme, I have put a challenge to the nation to plant 1 million trees on the 24 September 2025 when we celebrate Arbor Month. The target that is set is not only for the DFFE or government, but it is a call for action to all sectors of our society to take part in achieving the target. I have in our meeting with the traditional leaders this morning, called on them to galvanise our communities to participate in this campaign. To further support this campaign, the DFFE is today leaving 500 trees here in Rustenburg. Some of the trees will be given to traditional leaders in the area to plant or donate to households in their communities. Ladies and gentlemen, I once again call on you to participate in our challenge to the nation to plant 1 million trees on the 24 September 2025 when we celebrate Arbor Month.

Programme director, I will now talk about the launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project here in Rustenburg Local Municipality, Bojanala District Municipality. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment. This initiative, which is a key part of our national efforts to manage waste more effectively, demonstrates our commitment to tackling one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: electronic waste (known as e-waste).

As many of us are aware, e-waste is growing at an alarming rate. It is now considered the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide. The proliferation of technology and the consumer-driven nature of our society have led to millions of tons of electronic devices being discarded each year. These devices, from old cell phones and laptops to televisions and household appliances, contain harmful materials such as lead, mercury, and many other toxic chemicals, which can have devastating effects on our environment and health if not properly managed.

In South Africa, we generate over 360,000 tons of e-waste annually, and unfortunately, only a small fraction of 10% of this is properly managed. The rest ends up in landfills, or worse, is illegally dumped, posing serious risks to our ecosystems. Our waste laws do not allow the disposal of e-waste to landfill. This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfill for recycling purposes. As part of our efforts to address this growing E-waste problem, South Africa has implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation for the Electrical and Electronic Equipment sector since November 2021 which compels the producers of electronic products to take-back and ensure proper recycling thereof.

Last week, I was at Cabinet presenting our report on the outcomes of the thirteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 13) to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and thirty-sixth Meeting of the Parties (MOP36) to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 27 October to 01 November 2024, where I lead the delegation to discuss how we need to manage our chemicals and substances that deplete the ozone layer and some of them are found in these electronic and electrical equipment that we are working on addressing the waste from.

At the recent Meeting of Parties and the Conference of Parties, the delegates considered how to promote life-cycle refrigerant management to prevent unwanted emissions of chemicals such as Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFCs) in the refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pump sector through recovery, recycling, and reclamation efforts, which is also electronic equipment. Cabinet encouraged us to look at interventions relating to the G20 that South Africa is the President of in this year, 2025.

In Rustenburg Local Municipality, like many other parts of our country, improper disposal of e-waste has become a growing concern. As we all know, the municipality faces challenges with waste management. We are hence, embarking on this initiative in the year of South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, and hence looking at initiatives such as these, showcasing to the world what South Africa is capable of. We have identified, circular economy and extended producer responsibility as one of the sub-priorities of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG)’s focus area on Chemicals and Waste Management.

Ladies and gentlemen, the increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper system for disposal has led to the accumulation of waste that harms our environment and contaminates our water and soil. Today’s launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project is our response to this growing crisis.

The goal of this pilot project is to test and implement a sustainable system for recycling of e-waste in Rustenburg Local Municipality. This initiative is being launched in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Rustenburg Local Municipality, Bojanala District Municipality, Industry and the Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs). Through this collaboration, we aim to not only manage and dispose of e-waste responsibly but also raise awareness among communities about the importance of recycling and the dangers of improper e-waste disposal.

The success of this project relies heavily on the participation of the local community. By providing households with easy access to collection or drop off points, recycling facilities and offering guidance on how to properly separate and dispose of their old electronic devices, we aim to change the way residents think about their waste. The wheelie bins provided by the Department will serve as dedicated receptacles for collecting e-waste, ensuring that it is separated from general household waste and directed to specialized recycling channels. This process will prevent toxic substances from leaching into the soil and water, protecting both our environment and our health.

Furthermore, this project is about more than just waste management, it is about creating jobs and stimulating local economic development. Through this initiative, we will be able to engage the PROs that are committed to facilitating the proper recycling of e-waste. These organizations play a crucial role in managing the end-of-life phase of electronic products and are an important part of the national effort to promote a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled rather than discarded. Through collaboration with these organizations, we can ensure that this pilot project is sustainable and scalable, with the potential to expand across other regions in the future.

The importance of this project cannot be overstated. Not only will it help Rustenburg Local Municipality manage its e-waste more effectively, but it will also contribute to our country’s broader environmental goals. As part of the National Waste Management Strategy 2020, South Africa has committed to reducing waste sent to landfills, increasing recycling rates, and promoting a circular economy. The EPR regulations, which place responsibility for end-of-life products on producers, are key to this vision. By encouraging industry involvement in waste management, we are ensuring that those who create waste are also part of the solution.

In the coming months, we will monitor the progress of this pilot project to ensure that it meets its objectives. This includes tracking the volume of e-waste collected, the effectiveness of the community awareness campaigns, and the number of local jobs created through the project. Our goal is to ensure that this pilot project becomes a success story - a model that can be replicated across other municipalities in North-West and beyond.

As we move forward with this project, I urge all the residents of Rustenburg Local Municipality, Bojanala District Municipality and the North-West Province to take part. This initiative offers a chance to make a real difference in the way we manage waste in our communities. By working together, we can help ensure that e-waste is recycled responsibly, that valuable materials are recovered, and that our environment is protected for future generations.

In conclusion, the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project in Rustenburg Local Municipality is a step in the right direction, but it is only the beginning. Achieving long-term success in managing e-waste requires continued efforts from all stakeholders - government, industry, and communities. Let us work together to make this project a success, and let it serve as a model for other municipalities to follow. I am confident that, with the commitment of all those involved, we can achieve our collective goal of a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Thank you!

