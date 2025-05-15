Next-Generation Display Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Next-Generation Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are the Growth Projections for the Next-Generation Display Market?

The next-generation display market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $209.99 billion in 2024 to $231.74 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for high-resolution screens, rising adoption of organic light-emitting diode OLED and liquid-crystal display LCD, increasing smartphone penetration, expansion of the gaming and entertainment industry, and growing investment in research and development.

The market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $339.10 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR applications, the growth of the metaverse, increasing adoption of microLED and quantum dot displays, surging automotive display integration, and increasing focus on energy-efficient display solutions. The major trends in the forecast period include the development of ultra-thin and lightweight displays, advancements in display technology, the integration of displays in smart homes, advancements in blue light reduction technology, and advancements in flexible and foldable screens.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22075&type=smp

What is Driving the Growth of the Market?

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the next-generation display market going forward. Consumer electronics are electronic devices designed for everyday personal and household use, focusing on communication, entertainment, and convenience. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is due to rapid technological advancements, and growing reliance on smart devices in daily life. As technology evolves, consumers seek the latest innovations in smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and wearables, driving consistent upgrades and replacements. Next-generation displays are revolutionizing consumer electronics by offering better visuals, innovative designs, energy efficiency, and enhanced interactivity, shaping the future of smart devices, entertainment, and digital communication.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-display-global-market-report

Who are Major Players in the Next-Generation Display Market?

Major companies operating in the next-generation display market are Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Sony Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation Co Ltd, BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, LG Display, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Corning Incorporated, DuPont Inc, eLux Inc, AUO Corporation, Innolux Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Japan Display Inc, Universal Display Corporation UDC, Xi'an NovaStar Tech Co Ltd, Plessey Semiconductors, FlexEnable Limited, Novaled GmbH, Visionox Company, Nanoco Group plc, JBD Inc, Shoei Electronic Materials Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Next-Generation Display Industry?

Major companies operating in the next-generation display market are focusing on developing innovative technology, such as OLED technologies, to improve picture quality, resolution, and user experience. Organic light-emitting diode OLED technologies refer to display technology that uses organic compounds to emit light when an electric current is applied. For instance, in May 2024, LG Display Co. Ltd., a South Korea-based display manufacturer, launched a range of next-generation OLED and advanced display technologies. This launch includes organic light-emitting diode on silicon OLEDoS for vertical reality VR, large-sized OLED panels with enhanced picture quality, and automotive display solutions optimized for software-defined vehicles SDV. OLEDoS for VR introduces higher screen brightness and resolution than current standards, offering more realistic virtual reality with top-quality visuals.

How is the Next-Generation Display Market Segmented?

The next-generation display market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 By Technologies: Quantum Dot Display QD-LED, Field Emission Display FED, Laser Phosphor Display LPD, Organic Light-Emitting Diode OLED, Organic Light-Emitting Transistor OLET, Surface-Conduction Electron-Emitter Display SED, Other Technologies

2 By Material: Substrate, Polarizer, Liquid Crystal, Color Filter, Other Materials

3 By Resolution: 3840x2160, 4096x2160, 3996x2160, 5120x3200, 5120x2160

4 By Application: Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Mobile Phones, Medical, E-Reader, TV And Monitors, Defense And Aerospace, Automotive, Movie And Entertainment, Other Applications

What is the Regional Overview of the Next-Generation Display Market?

North America was the largest region in the next-generation display market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the next-generation display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Next Generation Military Power Supply Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-military-power-supply-global-market-report

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Next Generation Computing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-computing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.