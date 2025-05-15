Palmoplantar Pustulosis Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global palmoplantar pustulosis market has been growing impressively and will continue to grow from $1.93 billion in 2024 to $2.10 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This growth spanning the historic period can be traced back to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, heightened awareness about rare skin diseases, an upsurge in healthcare expenditure, and the widespread adoption of telemedicine for dermatology.

Is the Palmoplantar Pustulosis Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking into the future, the Palmoplantar Pustulosis market emulates a strong growth trajectory. It is projected to rise to $2.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This robust growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising adoption of biologic therapies, escalating investments in dermatology research, an expanding pipeline of novel treatments, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and a growing prevalence of chronic skin conditions.

Future trends of note include advancements in dermatology research, a shift towards biologics and immunomodulators, integrating artificial intelligence into dermatological diagnoses, creating advanced topical formulations, and introducing machine learning into dermatology research. Further bolstering the market is the increasing incidence of skin disorders referring to conditions that disrupt the skin's structure, function, or appearance.

What Drives The Palmoplantar Pustulosis Market Growth?

Environmental changes, lifestyle habits, and genetic predisposition are highlighted as instrumental in raising the frequency of skin disorders. External factors such as air pollution, extreme weather conditions, and exposure to harmful chemicals result in skin irritation leading to conditions like eczema or acne.

Palmoplantar pustulosis is identified as a chronic skin disorder, notably affecting the skin on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The disorder manifests through bodily discomfort, redness, scaling, and pustules.

Illustratively, the International Eczema Council, a U.S-based organization, reported in 2022 that approximately 223 million people got affected by atopic dermatitis, with around 43 million between the ages of 1 and 4. The palpable rise in skin disorders has invariably been a propellant for growth in the palmoplantar pustulosis market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Palmoplantar Pustulosis Market?

Key industry players actively contributing to the Palmoplantar Pustulosis market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK, Amgen Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB Sobi, Almirall S.A., MorphoSys AG, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, Aristea Therapeutics Inc., AnaptysBio Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Kamari Pharma Ltd.

Industry players have taken a keen interest in developing innovative treatments, like monoclonal antibodies focused on inflammatory pathways, to enhance patient outcomes. For instance, in August 2023, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, received a partial change approval of LUMICEF for palmoplantar pustulosis in Japan. LUMICEF, which blocks IL-17, significantly mitigates inflammatory conditions like psoriasis and palmoplantar pustulosis, reducing inflammation and improving patients' quality of life.

How Is The Palmoplantar Pustulosis Market Segmented?

The scope of the market extends to different segments:

1 By Treatment Type: Topical Treatments, Systemic Treatments, Biologics, Phototherapy

2 By Application: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Homecare Settings

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals

Under the segment 'By Treatment Type', there are subsegments: Topical Treatments Corticosteroids, Vitamin D Analogues, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Keratolytics; Systemic Treatments Retinoids, Immunosuppressants, Phosphodiesterase-4 PDE4 Inhibitors, Corticosteroids; and Biologics Tumor Necrosis Factor TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin-17 IL-17 Inhibitors, Interleukin-23 IL-23 Inhibitors, Interleukin-12/23 IL-12/23 Inhibitors. Additionally, under 'By Phototherapy', Narrowband UVB Therapy NB-UVB, Psoralen plus Ultraviolet A PUVA Therapy, Excimer Laser Therapy, Targeted Phototherapy are the subsegments.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Palmoplantar Pustulosis Market?

Regional Insights suggest North America helmed the largest share in the palmoplantar pustulosis market in 2024. The range of regions covered in the palmoplantar pustulosis market report extends to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

