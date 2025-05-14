Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends and engages with the agricultural sector at Nampo Harvest Day, 15 May

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 15 May 2025, attend and engage with the agricultural sector at the Nampo Harvest Day agricultural gathering taking place from 13 - 16 May 2025 at Nampo Park in Bothaville, Free State Province.

Hosted annually by GrainSA, NAMPO is one of the biggest agricultural shows in the Southern Hemisphere. The event draws more than 80 000 visitors each year and includes over 750 exhibitors from across the entire agricultural value chain - including mechanisation, technology, inputs, financing, agri-services and farmer support. It is a proudly South African event that brings together commercial, developing and emerging farmers in a spirit of collaboration and shared learning.

The theme for 2025 is "Global Agriculture, Local", which highlights the adaptation of global agricultural innovations to suit South African conditions.

As the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Agriculture and Land Reform, the Deputy President is known as a keen supporter and enthusiast of agriculture, and his attendance underscores the significance that Government places on agriculture as the biggest contributor to job creation, food security and economic growth in South Africa.

During the visit, the Deputy President will undertake a walkabout through the exhibitions to witness the best agricultural technologies and products on offer, and also engage with selected agricultural groups.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the visit as follows:

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: 10h00-13h00

Venue: Nampo Park, Bothaville, Free State Province.

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms Tshiamo Selomo (The Presidency) on 066 118 1505 or Ms Alzena Gomes (Public Relations Officer Grain SA) on 082 463 4356 or alzena@grainsa.co.za.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840