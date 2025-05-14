The 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition to Be Held in Macao from 10–12 June: Facilitating interconnection and interoperability

MACAU, May 14 - The 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), will take place from 10 to 12 June (Tuesday to Thursday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao under the theme “Enhanced Connectivity for Win-Win Co-operation”. This year’s event highlights the expanded exhibition scale and the commitment to fostering deeper synergies between the forum and the exhibition, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of the event.

IIICF: one of the highest quality, largest and most influential annual events in the industry

With 15 successful editions to date, IIICF has made sustained efforts to magnify its brand impact through diversified forum themes and an ever-expanding scale. As a result, it has become one of the annual industry gatherings with the highest standards, largest scale, and greatest impact in global infrastructure co-operation, serving as a vital platform for the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

In line with the latest industry trends, IIICF offers a variety of themed activities each year, including keynote speeches, forums, meetings, exhibitions, roadshows, business negotiations, and index report launches, in addition to integrating elements related to Portuguese-speaking countries, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and the development of Macao, to give play to Macao’s strategic positioning and platform role, while also promoting infrastructure co-operation between China and countries jointly building the “Belt and Road” initiative. Guided community tours will also be arranged during the event to extend the event’s impact beyond the venue.

90% of customised booths with the first “debut ceremony” for innovation outcomes

This year’s IIICF will further highlight the integration of the forum and the exhibition and will cover up to 8,000 square metres of exhibition space, bringing together some of the top 250 international contractors (ENR250) and leading players in the industry chain. It is estimated that customised booths will account for more than 90% of the total. This arrangement is expected to include a more diverse mix of exhibitors and showcase a richer range of exhibits. In addition, the first-ever “debut ceremony” for innovation outcomes will be held during the event to help enterprises seize the opportunities presented by the “debut economy”.

Attended by over 630 ministerial-level guests and over 30,000 industry leaders

To date, the event has attracted over 630 ministerial-level guests and more than 30,000 industry leaders, facilitating the continuous expansion of its international network. More than 220 partnership projects have been agreed, with a total investment of over US$100 billion, covering areas such as transport, housing construction, energy and power, industrial parks, engineering equipment, mineral exploration, and talent cultivation.

For more information about the 16th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org/.