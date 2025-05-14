Rental statistics for the first quarter of 2025

MACAU, May 14 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for shops in Macao was MOP485 in the first quarter of 2025, down by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter. The average rents for office units (MOP290) and industrial units (MOP123) went down by 1.3% and 0.2% respectively quarter-on-quarter, whereas the average rent for residential units (MOP138) increased by 0.4%.

The average rent for shops showed a decrease compared to the previous quarter, owing to relatively low rents of new leases. Analysed by district, the average rents for shops in Baixa de Macau (MOP665), Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP452) and Barca (MOP344) fell by 3.7%, 2.4% and 2.3% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the average rent for those in NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP623) climbed by 0.4%.

As regards residential units, the average rents for those in Baixa da Taipa (MOP140), ZAPE (MOP120) and NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP144) grew by 1.1%, 0.8% and 0.7% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the average rent in NATAP (MOP163) decreased by 1.5%. With respect to usable area, the average rent for residential units with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres (MOP138) rose by 0.5% from the previous quarter, while the average rent for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres (MOP166) dropped by 0.9%.

In comparison with the first quarter of 2024, the average rents for office units, shops and industrial units fell by 3.2%, 1.3% and 0.9% respectively, whereas the average rent for residential units grew by 4.5%.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.