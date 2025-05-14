DNA Royal Aesthetic Clinic Recognized as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Thane

DNA Royal in Thane sets new standards in hair transplants, skincare, and aesthetics—offering personalized, science-backed treatments.

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Royal Aesthetic Clinic has been recognized as the leading destination for advanced and reliable hair transplant procedures in Thane. Under the expert leadership of Dr. Dnyanada Bandodkar, the clinic has set new benchmarks in offering natural-looking, safe, and lasting hair restoration treatments.

Renowned for its personalized approach and state-of-the-art FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) technology, DNA Royal is the preferred choice for individuals seeking premium hair transplant solutions. Each case is handled with clinical precision, ensuring patients receive results that enhance both appearance and confidence.

“We aim to bring back not just hair, but also our patients’ self-esteem,” says Dr. Dnyanada Bandodkar. “Every treatment is planned individually to ensure maximum graft survival and natural hairline design.”

Comprehensive Aesthetic & Wellness Services at DNA Royal

While DNA Royal is celebrated as a hair transplant pioneer, the clinic offers a wide range of advanced aesthetic and skin-care treatments, including:

Hair Restoration Services:

●FUE Hair Transplant (for men & women)

●DHI Hair Transplant (for men & women)

●Corrective Hair Transplants

● PRP Hair Therapy (Platelet Rich Plasma)

●GFC PRP THERAPY

● Hairline Design & Density Improvement.

●Regenera Activa - Stem cell Transplant (No Downtime ,minimal recovery)

●Hair exosomes.( Stem cell therapy)

Skin Treatments:

● Medical-Grade Facials

● Acne & Scar Reduction

● Skin Pigmentation & Brightening Solutions

●Anti-Aging Treatments (Botox, Fillers, Threads, Exilis 360, HIFU).

SKIN BOOSTER TREATMENT

●Laser hair removal.(Painless treatment with US FDA APPROVED DEVICE)

●Skin Exosomes treatment.

●SPANISH PEEL FOR MELASMA & HYPERPIGMENTATION.

●KOREAN GLASS GLOW BB TREATMENT.

●GREEN SEA PEEL FOR ACNE & ACNE SCARS.

High End technologies & USFDA approved devices.

●Tri Beam Premium for acne, melasma, wrinkle reduction & enlarged pores.

●Fraxis Duo for acne, acne scars, stretch marks, keloids , melasma & enlarged pores.

●BTL Exilis ultra 360 NON INVASIVE FOR SKIN REJUVENATION & BODY CONTOURING.

●HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound , NON INVASIVE FACE LIFTING)

Permanent Makeup & Cosmetic Procedures:

●Microblading & Eyebrow Shaping

●Lip Tinting

●Eyelash Enhancements

Body Contouring & Fat Reduction:

●Non-surgical body sculpting

●Cellulite reduction treatments

●Korean Fat lipolysis.

●BODY FILLERS & THREADS

●BREAST IMPLANTS & SURGICAL BODY LIFT.

Wellness & Regenerative Therapies:

●IV Drips (Glow, Detox, Immunity, weight loss, hair loss, acne drips, antiageing)

●Holistic skincare routines

●Custom skin and hair DNA mapping

Every treatment at DNA Royal is built on three pillars: Scientific Precision, Personalization, and Ethical Practice — ensuring long-term transformation, not just temporary change.

Why DNA Royal is the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Thane

• Expert Leadership: Headed by Dr. Dnyanada Bandodkar, known for her precision and care.

• Advanced FUE Techniques: Modern, scar-free methods for natural and dense hair growth.

• Personalized Hairline Design: Treatments tailored to individual facial aesthetics and hair type.

• Corrective Transplants: Special expertise in repairing failed transplants from other clinics.

Book Your Transformation

With a growing base of satisfied clients and a reputation for integrity, DNA Royal continues to redefine excellence in aesthetic and hair restoration.

To book a consultation, visit www.dnaroyal.com or call +91-9769255999.

Follow on Instagram @dnaroyalclinic for client transformations, offers, and treatment insights.

About DNA Royal Aesthetic Clinic

Located in Thane, DNA Royal Aesthetic Clinic is a premier center for hair restoration, skin aesthetics, cosmetic dermatology, and laser hair removal. Recognized as one of the best skincare clinics in Thane, it is known for its results-driven and personalized approach. The clinic has earned its place as a trusted destination for complete transformation — led by the expertise of Dr. Dnyanada Bandodkar.

Legal Disclaimer:

