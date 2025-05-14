Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 14th 2025

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and reviewed Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão's introductory presentation on the Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan—Promoting a Resilient and Sustainable Blue Economy in Timor-Leste (2025–2030), including the priority legal frameworks to be developed for its implementation.

This policy aims to promote a new paradigm of economic development based on the sustainable use of marine resources while contributing to improving the living conditions of populations and preserving ecosystems. It relies on a set of integrated policies and actions focused on the sea, which seek to support the country's economic and social development through sound environmental practices in a diversified, sustainable, and inclusive manner, ensuring the long-term balance of ecosystems and marine resources.

As part of its preparation, a broad public consultation process will be promoted, involving coastal municipalities, non-governmental organisations, and development partners. The aim is to gather contributions and ensure the involvement of all sectors of society.

Lastly, the Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Decree presented by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, which repeals Government Decree No. 25/2021, of November 10th, and dissolves the Mission Unit for the Integrated Management of the Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport Development Project (UMGIP – acronym in Portuguese). The unit, established under financing agreements with the Asian Development Bank, was never formed and did not carry out any activities. Its dissolution follows the approval on May 7th, 2025, of a new concept for the airport project and the need to ensure more agile, effective, and efficient management of the initiative. END