Insulating Plasters Market Demand Rising at a Stellar 6.8% CAGR to Reach USD 1,908 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Report

Insulating Plasters Market grows as energy efficiency, sustainability, and thermal innovations drive demand in construction and infrastructure, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the insulating plasters market was valued at USD 925.5 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Insulating plasters market is gaining traction as investors are hunting for materials possessing superior thermal resistance, lightweight and energy efficiency. This growth is primarily fuelled by growing emphasis on energy conservation & thermal efficiency across oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, and construction among others. More stringent energy efficiency and emissions regulations are increasing the requirement for materials that achieve performance and environmental aims, a niche in which insulating plasters appear to perform strongly.Progress in aerogel technology has greatly improved product properties, including flexibility, compression and mechanical strength, and has overcome the issue of brittleness. These developments have extended the range of aerogel applications, especially in weight-sensitive industries such as automotive and aerospace, including cars and spaceplanes.Growth markets are also buoyed by increased demand for green building practises and sustainable infrastructure. Insulation plasters with aerogel lower the required energy for heating and cooling. Also, their potential applications are evolving to EV battery protection and insulation of electronic devices, which break the way to new market opportunities.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe insulating plasters market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach USD 1,908 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 919.9 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 0% in 2035Predominating market players include are Saint-Gobain Group, Knauf Gips KG, Baumit GmbH, Sika AG, Caparol (DAW SE Group), MAPEI S.p.A., Wacker Chemie AG, Ceresit (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA), JK Cement Ltd., Tarmac (CRH plc), Perlite Canada Inc., and VIACOR Polymer GmbHNorth America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 162.8 million“Tightening thermal efficiency standards, increasing focus on environmentally certified construction, and the rising integration of innovative insulation materials across construction, mobility, and industrial sectors are set to accelerate the expansion of the insulating plasters market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Insulating Plasters MarketKey players in the insulating plasters industry include Saint-Gobain Group, Knauf Gips KG, Baumit GmbH, Sika AG, Holcim Group (formerly LafargeHolcim), Caparol (DAW SE Group), MAPEI S.p.A., Wacker Chemie AG, Ceresit (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA), JK Cement Ltd., Tarmac (CRH plc), Perlite Canada Inc., and VIACOR Polymer GmbH.Market DevelopmentThe insulating plasters market is developing at a fast pace due to the advancement of innovative and sustainable technological solutions and worldwide shift towards sustainable construction. Aerogel processing techniques have been developed to create aerogel products that are more flexible, compressible, and mechanically strong with less brittleness and more application in industries ranging from automotive, aerospace, electronics. The market demand is moving toward environment friendly, energy-efficient products that meet the improved requirements. Growth in the green building projects and the incorporation of the energy efficient materials in the construction projects are the other factors that are driving the growth of the market. The increasing application of insulating plasters for protection of electric vehicle battery and thermal management of devices is also creating new opportunities.For example, in January, 2024, Launched by Cornish Lime, the Cornerstone Insulating Render is designed for internal applications. It can be applied at 25mm per coat, providing quicker application compared to conventional lime mortars. With a thermal conductivity (K value) of 0.12 W/(mK), it significantly improves the thermal performance of solid-walled masonry while maintaining high vapor permeability.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Insulating Plasters Industry News:In February 2025, Knauf Gips KG secured approval to build an $80M gypsum wallboard plant in Romania, boosting Eastern European capacity and potentially expanding its plaster product range.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the insulating plasters market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Material (Perlite-based Plaster, Vermiculite-based Plaster, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Plaster, Aerogel-based Plaster, Cellulose-based Plaster, Other Natural Insulating Materials), By Application (Internal Wall Insulation, External Wall Insulation, Roof Insulation, Floor Insulation), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional), By Form (Dry Mix, Wet Mix / Ready-to-Use), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail Stores, Online Platforms, and Distributors/Wholesalers) and Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Global sales of bioinspired materials reached US$ 40.1 billion in 2021. 