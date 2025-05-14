61,000 new homes unlocked for South Australia

South Australia is set for a major housing boost, with landmark legislation passed by the Malinauskas Labor Government unlocking the potential to develop tens of thousands of new homes across the state.

Variations to Environment and Food Production Areas (EFPA) to align with the recently released Greater Adelaide Regional Plan (GARP) will help South Australia meet both current and future housing demand while maintaining the integrity of South Australia’s most productive agricultural areas.

The variations will allow for the potential to accommodate approximately 61,500 new dwellings in greenfield land supply in various areas North and South of Adelaide as well as in Murray Bridge.

The potential expansions for each area are:

Roseworthy and Two Wells: 43,800 houses

Murray Bridge: 10,400 house

Victor Harbor and Goolwa: 7,000 houses

The changes are an amendment to the Planning, Development and Infrastructure Act 2016. When this legislation was drafted and the EFPAs created, the Government’s priority was for 85% of growth to occur through infill development, which is inconsistent with current objectives.

The revision of the EFPA will still ensure that the key agricultural lands surrounding Greater Adelaide are protected, with the variations representing a loss of less than 1% of agricultural lands in Greater Adelaide.

The GARP, as well as the State Government’s Housing Roadmap, announced June 2024 will ensure there is an appropriate supply of serviced land to meet both current and emerging housing demand.

Over the next 30 years, South Australia will need approximately 315,000 more homes to accommodate an extra 670,000 people so our state can reach its full potential.

Since coming into Government, the Malinauskas Labor Government has approved and implemented 41 code amendments and rezoned almost 530 hectares of land to create almost 8,800 dwellings.

The government is also updating policies surrounding the urban-rural interface to support ongoing agricultural activities while addressing issues like bushfire protection, dust, and noise between farms and residential areas.

Under the new legislation, land removed from the EFPA will be subject to a Limited Land Division Overlay, preventing unplanned fragmentation and ensuring rezoning occurs in a staged, infrastructure-ready manner.

The State Planning Commission will continue to review EFPA boundaries every five years, ensuring ongoing protection for areas of rural, environmental, and food production significance while supporting sustainable urban growth.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is a massive moment for South Australia’s future. We are unlocking the potential for more than 60,000 new homes for South Australians and tackling the housing crisis head-on.

This reform ensures we will have the land and the infrastructure in place to deliver the homes South Australians will need for generations to come.

More homes mean more jobs, stronger communities and a more inclusive economy.

Attributable to Bruce Djite, Executive Director, Property Council SA

Unlocking more land for housing across Greater Adelaide is a vital step toward tackling South Australia's housing affordability crisis.

We welcome the passage of this legislation, which brings the Environment and Food Production Area (EFPA) into alignment with the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan. This move paves the way for more housing options to support our growing population and drive economic expansion across the state.

We look forward to working closely with the State Government to ensure new developments are backed by timely, well-coordinated infrastructure and essential services, creating vibrant, liveable communities for the future.

Attributable to Will Frogley, CEO, Master Builders SA

Massively increasing land supply is the best way to ensure housing affordability.

Today is a significant boost in confidence for home buyers and the more than 80,000 South Australians directly employed in the building industry.

Help is on the way. This is about keeping the Great Australian Dream of home ownership alive and ensuring South Australia continues to have one of the strongest economies in the nation.

Attributable to Liam Golding, Chief Executive, Urban Development Institute of Australia SA

Additional land supply is the only way out of the current housing crisis and the Malinauskas Government is to be commended for amending the EFPAs as the latest step in their housing supply agenda.

Since the Environment and Food Production Areas were legislated, we’ve seen land release constrained and housing affordability plummet.

The UDIA has been consistent in its opposition to the EFPAs since they were first announced – we always said the artificial constraint on land supply would hurt purchasers and we were right. Today is a great day for home buyers.

Attributable to Stephen Knight, Executive Director, Housing Industry Association SA

The residential construction industry needs certainty on land supply so that it can prepare for the future.

Workforce requirements, investment in new technology and manufacturing of building products can now be planned with confidence knowing that one of the key components of the home building process has been resolved.

This has been a brave but necessary move by the Malinauskas Government, if the state is to meet its true potential.

When the EFPA was created in 2016 there was widespread industry concern that development land would be constrained forever. The Malinauskas Government has shown today that it has the resolve to make pragmatic decisions in the state’s interest to ensure there will be land available for all who want to build a home.