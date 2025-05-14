Avoid a rogue tradie taking the p- (ipes out for an astronomical amount)

Release date: 14/05/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is launching a new campaign to warn South Australians about rogue tradespeople charging excessively for unnecessary work.

There has been a sharp spike in the number of complaints received from South Australians over the past few months with hundreds more complaints received than usual.

South Australians have contacted the government saying they have been charged excessive amounts including for unnecessary and/or shoddy work.

The state’s consumer watchdog, Consumer and Business Services, is investigating a significant number of these complaints for potentially breaching Australian Consumer Law.

At the same time, the Malinauskas Government is urging people to take steps to protect themselves from being taken advantage of and to be aware of red flags when hiring a tradesperson as well as to understand their rights under Australian Consumer Law.

If you need to hire a tradie you should:

Get the scope right - Seek advice from at least three different tradespeople. That will help you know what tasks will need to be carried out, and whether anyone is suggesting tasks that are unnecessary. For example, one tradie might insist on a total replacement for a hot water system, while another might suggest repairs for a fraction of the cost.

- Seek advice from at least three different tradespeople. That will help you know what tasks will need to be carried out, and whether anyone is suggesting tasks that are unnecessary. For example, one tradie might insist on a total replacement for a hot water system, while another might suggest repairs for a fraction of the cost. Request quotes - When seeking advice about the scope of the work, you can invite each tradesperson you contact to give you a quote. Some tradies charge thousands of dollars more than others, so get three quotes before deciding which tradie to hire. Make sure the quotes are itemised and fixed. Try to do this even if the situation seems urgent, as it can save you a lot of hassle and money in the long run.

- When seeking advice about the scope of the work, you can invite each tradesperson you contact to give you a quote. Some tradies charge thousands of dollars more than others, so get three quotes before deciding which tradie to hire. Make sure the quotes are itemised and fixed. Try to do this even if the situation seems urgent, as it can save you a lot of hassle and money in the long run. Know who to call - Some companies trade under many different names so you might think you’re requesting quotes from three different businesses, but they could all be the same company or owned by the same company. The simplest way to check who you’re really dealing with is by noting their licence number and searching the CBS licensing register to see which business or trading names are connected with that licence.

By law, every builder and tradesperson must display their licence number on any advertising including on social media, their website and business card. Make sure you only deal with someone who is licensed to do the kind of work you need done.

Anyone working without a licence - or outside of what their licence allows them to do – is breaking the law and their work could be substandard.

You can check if a tradesperson is licensed by:

Asking to see their digital licence on their phone or tablet

Checking their plastic licence card

Looking up their licence details on the CBS licensing register

Phoning Consumer and Business Services (CBS) on 131 882.

It’s a good idea to search online for independent reviews about a tradesperson and also ask friends and family for recommendations.

Just because someone has the cheapest call out fee, don’t assume they will be the cheapest to do the job and agree on the spot.

Always take the time to compare the quotes from different businesses. Make sure everyone who provides a quote is licensed and do independent research about the business.

There have been many reports over the years of door-to-door traders taking money upfront, doing a poor-quality job and then disappearing.

Anyone going door-to-door is an immediate red flag and under consumer law, there needs to be a written contract and a 10-day cooling off period.

Don’t pay too much in advance to a tradesperson. If the business closes you might lose the money you have already paid to them. For smaller jobs, tradies usually only require payment at the end of the job. For bigger jobs, a maximum 10% deposit is recommended.

For more information about the campaign visit cbs.sa.gov.au/campaigns/beware-rogue-tradespeople

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It is very concerning to have received hundreds of complaints from South Australians feeling ripped off by rogue tradies over the past few months.

South Australians rely on plumbers, electricians and other tradespeople to do the right thing. People should not be misled about the scope of the work that needs to be carried out or the cost of that work.

That’s why we are launching a new campaign to make sure people know how they can take steps to protect themselves from being taken advantage of and red flags to look out for.

Attributable to consumer Sean Hill

In January this year, our aircon broke and a company quoted us $32,000 to just replace the unit. They expected us to just accept it on the spot.

It makes you wonder how many people get ripped off because they feel like they have no other choice in an emergency.

You expect licensed traders coming into your home to not take advantage of you, especially if you're stressed about an emergency.

I'm so glad we didn't just go with their quote. The pressure they put us under was awful, and it's clear they rely on people feeling like it's too urgent to shop around. No one should be pressured and potentially ripped off like that.